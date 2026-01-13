Tuesday Q&A: Jordan Seaton Pursuit, Awaiting More Options to Emerge

Entering the Jordan Seaton recruitment I feel about the same as I did when Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman entered the portal. Like with Coleman, Texas is in position to make a big play on Seaton. The one difference—talented OT's are less abundant than talented wide receivers. What started out largely as a Texas vs Oregon tilt could become more crowded. I'm watching Ohio State and maybe even Miami, though the Hurricanes have a lot on their plate right now.