Two Longhorns make ESPN's list of the top 10 WRs in college football

Wide receiver has been a position of strength for most of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas. Between Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Matthew Golden, and others, the Longhorns have been able to boast about strong receiving corps for quite some time.

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That should continue this year as far as ESPN is concerned. ESPN ranked the top 10 receivers in college football in 2026 earlier on Thursday, and two Longhorns made the list.

Cam Coleman checked in at No. 3 while Ryan Wingo was No. 9 in what ESPN described as a survey of “more than 20 front office staffers across college football — including general managers, player personnel directors and scouting directors.”

Coleman was described as a “freak show” by a number of people ESPN talked two. ESPN quoted one Big 10 staffer as saying “I think Cam Coleman is in a stratosphere that is only approached by Jeremiah Smith.”

Last year for Auburn, Coleman logged 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns. In his two-year career with the Tigers, Coleman had 93 catches for 1306 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was On3’s No. 2 overall portal prospect this past cycle. He checks in as On3’s No. 7 overall college football player and the No. 3 wide receiver.

Wingo checked in at No. 9 in ESPN’s list. In his career, Wingo has 83 catches for 1306 yards and nine touchdowns. Last year as Arch Manning‘s top target, Wingo hauled in 54 passes for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. ESPN was told by a one-time SEC general manager that “he just has to get more consistent in terms of his hands.”

Wingo is ranked as the No. 104 college football player and the No. 12 wide receiver by On3.

Texas will face the No. 1 receiver on the list in Ohio State’s Smith. The Longhorns’ week two matchup with the Buckeyes will be Smith’s third time seeing burnt orange. In two games against Texas, Smith has 7 receptions for 46 yards. That includes a one catch, three-yard game in the Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff following the 2024 season.