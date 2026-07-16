Inside Texas Football
Updated betting lines for Texas' matchups versus Texas State, Ohio State, Oklahoma
As the season gets closer and closer, sports books are releasing more and more numbers associated with major matchups during the 2026 season. Here are the latest point spreads and over/unders for some of Texas’ biggest matchups via BetMGM.
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Texas is listed as a 31.5-point favorite over the Texas State Bobcats. The over/under was set at 59.5. There was no money-line available. According to data compiled by OddsShark, Texas State was 5-8 against the spread last year and hit the over in seven of 13 games.
The Longhorns are listed as a 1.5-point favorite over Ohio State in the scheduled week two matchup in Austin. The over/under was set at 47.5. Ohio State was 10-3-1 against the spread last year on its way to a 12-2 straight-up record.
Looking ahead to the Red River Shootout, the Longhorns are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Oklahoma Sooners. The over/under is set at 48.5. Oklahoma was 7-6 against the spread last year. The Sooners have not scored a touchdown versus the Longhorns since 2023. In four games against Texas, Sooners head coach Brent Venables is 1-3 and has scored nine total points in those losses.
Last year, Texas was 10-3 but 5-8 against the spread. Texas covered the number against Sam Houston State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Michigan.
Some other notable lines included…
- LSU -11.5 vs. Clemson
- Auburn -7.5 vs. Baylor (neutral site)
- Ole Miss -6.5 vs. Louisville (neutral site)
- Cal -1.5 vs. UCLA
- SMU -2.5 at Florida State
- Notre Dame -20.5 vs. Wisconsin (neutral site)
- Michigan -2.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Ole Miss -2.5 vs. LSU
- Miami -6.5 at Clemson
- Georgia -2.5 at Alabama
- Ohio State -1.5 at Indiana
- LSU -4.5 vs. Alabama
- Notre Dame -6.5 vs. Miami
- Oregon -10.5 vs. Michigan
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