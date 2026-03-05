Updated Bracketology reveals where Texas stands in the NCAA Tournament push heading into final regular season game

Following last night’s blowout loss at Arkansas, the Texas Longhorns have just one more game in SEC play , and one last chance to cement themselves at 10 SEC wins and over .500 in conference play.

Sitting at 9-8, the Longhorns will host the red-hot Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, a team whose doubled its conference wins in the last three contests with big wins over Auburn, Missouri and @ LSU.

10 wins in SEC play, a top-half finish in the conference, should all but confirm a spot in March Madness for the Longhorns, but after suffering a 20-point loss to Arkansas last night, where does Texas actually stand in March Madness bracketology?

On3’s James Fletcher III dropped his own estimations on the current bracket this morning, denoting three SEC teams in the ‘last four byes’ tier.

Texas was one of them, alongside Texas A&M and Missouri. The Longhorns, seemingly favored slightly worse than the latter two teams, sits as the 11-seed in the Midwest, with a first-round matchup against North Carolina. A&M and Missouri are 10-seeds, with Missouri taking that spot in the Midwest.

Wins over those two other programs should aid the Longhorns, and they currently sit above Missouri in KenPom, Torvik and Net. A&M only leads the Longhorns in Torvik. It is a bit of a head scratcher, given Texas’ standings with advanced metrics, though both Missouri and A&M have already reached 10 SEC wins. A&M will likely add an 11th against LSU, while Missouri probably will not beat the Razorbacks on Saturday.

ESPN’s Neil Paine has his own spin on things, tracking each conferences locks and likely bids for the tournament.

Paine currently projects Texas having 10 bids for the tournament, with seven locks:

Florida Gators

Alabama Crimson Tide

Vanderbilt Commodores

Arkansas Razorbacks

Tennessee Volunteers

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

In the ‘Should be in’ tier sits Missouri, and the Longhorns, both ahead of Texas A&M. Paine had this to say about the Longhorns:

After adding a key road win over bubble rival Texas A&M on Saturday, Texas’ momentum was slowed with a lopsided loss at Arkansas on Wednesday. The Longhorns have seven Quadrant 1 wins on the season — more than Georgia, Missouri, Texas A&M or Auburn (or even Tennessee) — so the consensus forecast still sets their at-large chances at 77%, way up from 45% at a certain point last month. And at No. 9 in the overall SEC résumé rankings, they are still in a solid position; teams with similar résumés to Texas have made the tournament in the past, per advanced analytics site Bart Torvik.

A&M and Auburn both sit in the ‘Work to do’ tier, with the Aggies likely being the team to take the 10th spot, with the Pearl’s Auburn missing the tournament.

The Longhorns definitely have work to do, but they’re in a fairly comfortable spot. Beating Oklahoma would erase all doubts of their tournament aspirations, as would adding games in the SEC Tournament. Still, fans should monitor their fellow SEC bubble teams, as well as programs like Indiana, TCU, Cincinatti, SMU, Virginia Tech and Cal, all of whom are fighting for the final six or so at large spots.