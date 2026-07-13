Updated Rivals300 Rankings: Where Every Texas Commit and Top Target Lands

The updated Rivals300 is here, and several Texas commits and priority recruiting targets saw movement in the latest rankings.

Some prospects held their spots near the top of the board, while others climbed, dropped, or received new positional rankings. Here’s where each Longhorn commit and top target landed.

Easton Royal | WR | Brother Martin (La.) | Texas Commit

Royal checks in as the No. 3 overall prospect in the updated Rivals300. The Texas pledge remains the No. 1 wide receiver in the country and the No. 1 player in Louisiana. Not much changed here, as Royal continues to solidify himself as one of the nation’s elite prospects.

Monshun Sales | WR | Lawrence North (Ind.) | Texas Target

Sales is ranked No. 7 nationally, the No. 2 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 1 player in Indiana. The five-star receiver is set to announce his commitment on July 17, with Texas and Indiana emerging as the two schools leading the race.

John Meredith III | CB | North Crowley (Texas) | Texas Commit

Meredith comes in at No. 8 overall, the No. 3 cornerback nationally, and the No. 2 player in Texas. Previously ranked as Rivals’ No. 1 cornerback, the Texas commit slid two spots at the position. Rivals pointed to its “in-person evaluations” as part of the reasoning. Sure… okay?

Ismael Camara | OT | Gilmer (Texas) | Texas Commit

Camara is ranked No. 33 overall in the updated Rivals300. Rivals also removed his five-star rating while listing him as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman and the No. 3 player in Texas.o

I understand there isn’t a ton of varsity film available on Camara. However, if these rankings are truly being driven by “in-person evaluations,” we need another.

Landen Williams-Callis | RB | Randle (Texas) | Texas Target

Williams-Callis checks in at No. 42 overall in the updated Rivals300. The Richmond Randle standout is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the country and the No. 7 player in Texas. A July commitment remains on the table, and all signs continue to point toward Texas holding the edge in his recruitment.

Cameron Hall | EDGE | Mansfield Summit (Texas) | Texas Commit

Hall is ranked No. 119 nationally, the No. 12 EDGE in the country, and the No. 16 player in Texas. The Texas commit remains one of the top defensive edge prospects in the Longhorns’ 2027 class.

Kasi Currie | DL | Sierra Canyon (Calif.) | Texas Commit

Currie checks in at No. 135 overall, the No. 13 defensive lineman nationally, and the No. 10 player in California. The Sierra Canyon standout continues to give Texas another highly regarded defensive lineman in the class.

Brock Williams | TE | Libertyville (Ill.) | Texas Commit

Williams is ranked No. 159 nationally. He also comes in as the No. 6 tight end in the country and the No. 7 player in Illinois. The Texas pledge remains one of the nation’s top tight end prospects.

Brandon Sherrard | CB | Shadow Creek (Texas) | Texas Commit

Sherrard checks in at No. 202 overall, the No. 26 cornerback nationally, and the No. 26 player in Texas. The lengthy defensive back continues to add depth and versatility to Texas’ secondary class.

Kyron Brown | WR | Palo Duro (Texas) | Texas Commit

Brown is ranked No. 205 nationally, the No. 30 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 28 player in Texas. He was one of the biggest risers in the latest rankings, and deservedly so. Brown put together an outstanding performance at the Texas UIL 7-on-7 State Tournament, consistently making plays against top competition from across the state.

Brian Swanson | OL | South Oak Cliff (Texas) | Texas Commit

Swanson checks in at No. 224 overall, the No. 17 interior offensive lineman nationally, and the No. 32 player in Texas. Like Camara, Rivals projects him on the interior. I see it differently. I believe Swanson has the tools to play offensive tackle at the next level and for Texas is right tackle in this class.

Jabarrius Garror | EDGE | Vigor (Ala.) | Texas Commit

Garror rounds out the Texas names in the updated Rivals300 at No. 284 overall. He’s ranked as the No. 30 EDGE in the country and the No. 9 player in Alabama. The explosive pass rusher gives Texas another athletic edge defender with plenty of upside.