Updates from Steve Sarkisian as Texas approaches the midpoint of spring ball

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was available to the media today as the Longhorns approach the midway point of spring practices.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

#Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shouts out:



Texas Swim and Dive’s national championship



Baseball sweeping Oklahoma



Softball winning the Lone Star Showdown



And of course, Women’s Basketball reaching the final four. pic.twitter.com/yDO2jBvCAE — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) March 31, 2026

Steve Sarkisian says Sterling Berkhalter brings experience and played in a similar system at Wake Forest. –“He’s been making plays on 50-50 balls.”

Steve Sarkisian on his depth: “You’re seeing incremental growth by different players at different positions on different sides of the ball.” — “I’m encouraged right now from where we’re at from a depth perspective” — Mentions time will tell through spring, summer, and fall who they can play in games.

Steve Sarkisian says Arch Manning threw in 7on7, group work, routes on air today.

Steve Sarkisian on his safety room, says understanding concepts and the value of communication are important. Says Xavier Filsaime and Jonah Williams “being in meetings and being in walkthroughs” helps him be a bit more confident in the depth behind Jelani McDonald and Derrek Williams.

Steve Sarkisian says Michael Masunas’ “C-(gap) presence” is evident in the run game and in pass protection. Highlights development from all the tight ends — “I think that pack of tight ends is trying to be a really good tight end room.”

Steve Sarkisian makes a point to highlight Sterling Berkhalter, Bo Mascoe, Rasheem Biles, Melvin Siani, and Justin Cryer as having provided “pleasant surprises” during the first half of spring practice.

It may have been more in consideration of grouping players in ‘new vs old’, but Sarkisian said Cooper was a part of the ‘first three guys’ with Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) March 31, 2026

Sarkisian is very encouraged by the growth from one day to the next for his QB room of KJ Lacey, Dia Bell and MJ Morris. Says he gets more animated when mistakes are made multiple times, but a lot of the time these players are learning well on the go.

Sarkisian says the entire roster is in a full-blown competition. — “They’re competing their asses off right now.” — Every position is up for grabs, including the QB2 spot which he was asked about for this quote.

Steve Sarkisian on Jordan Coleman: “You see the physical ability. When he does it right, it’s like whoa. He can pass set guys and move people in the run game. Now it’s the consistency factor.” — “We’ve been very encouraged by where he’s at.”

Steve Sarkisian says Dylan Sikorski is taking reps at both C and G. Jonte Newman is repping at LT. Jaydon Chatman “is settling in. He’s been playing LG for us right now.”

Steve Sarkisian says of transfer kicker Giovanni Spetic, “you can feel the legs that he has out there.”