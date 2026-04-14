Updates from Steve Sarkisian's Tuesday press availability

Here’s what Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had to say Tuesday with the spring fan day approaching.

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Steve Sarkisian speaking to the media: “Gosh our guys just had a really good practice.”



Said it’s a good sign this spring that his players keep practicing “with a real sense of urgency.” pic.twitter.com/Ik2phCEmxf — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) April 14, 2026

Steve Sarkisian says he wants consistency and there are “some aspects where we are a little more consistent than others.” — Says there are young guys like Chris Stewart, Kohen Brown, Jermaine Bishop, Dia Bell, and KJ Lacey who make plays but lack the overall consistency guys like Arch Manning and Cam Coleman provide.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is aiming for more consistency throughout his program.



The passing game is an example of that without Arch Manning.



Consistency in the run game and havoc on defense were also brought up — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) April 14, 2026

Sarkisian: “Defensively, we want to create havoc, and we did a tremendous job defensively Saturday in the scrimmage of creating havoc plays. Sacks, negative plays, turnovers.”

Steve Sarkisian: “My goals are always in spring to become the best team we can become and start to get an idea of the identity of our team. We’re not finished yet.” — Says he’s seeing signs of explosive plays on offense that he wanted from this roster as well as the ability to create negative plays at all three levels of the defense.

Steve Sarkisian’s top of mind players that are creating havoc on defense aside from Colin Simmons: Rasheem Biles, Graceson Littleton, Lance Jackson, Jelani McDonald, Bo Mascoe, Alex January, Maraad Watson, and Richard Wesley.

Sark says a challenge with over 40 new players is creating the connectivity a good team needs. Mentions earlier culture work, challenging leaders to bring the team together, identifying character in the portal as methods used to get his team there. — Says though his team is talented, athletic, and provides strong effort, “connectivity and culture are, I think, the things that’s going to get us over the top in some of these tight games.”

Steve Sarkisian says Emmett Mosley is increasing his participation level, doing everything but team drills.

Justus Terry is “out of his sling.”

Other players? “Everybody is on track.” — “Knock on wood, we haven’t had any setbacks and so that’s a good sign.”

Steve Sarkisian on the benefit of having guys like Brian Orakpo and Mack Brown on campus: “They know the connection Orakpo has with Muschamp. When he can speak on Muschamp’s behalf, that just builds more confidence in our players.”

Sarkisian says KJ Lacey continues to show his “gamer” mentality: “I always feel like KJ is at his best when he scrimmages.”

On Dia Bell, “right now, he’s two plays away and he’s playing in the SEC.”

“The guy remains so calm. He doesn’t get emotional. He doesn’t get rattled. That’s a really good sign for a young quarterback to go along with his physical traits.”

Sark on Justin Cryer: “Very savvy player. You can tell he’s played a lot of football.” — “His teammates really respect him.”

Sarkisian says Jonte Newman has had “tremendous growth” from the day he arrived to where he is now.

Sark says John Turntine’s weight is over 290 right now.

Sark says they will probably go 70-75 plays on Saturday. He estimates 45-50 will be live albeit in thud tempo. There will be 1s on 1s.

Steve Sarkisian says he’s excited about the new facility being built on San Jacinto Blvd. Mentions the two fields right by each other as a big positive compared to the squeezed vicinity of the Bubble and the Denius Fields. — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) April 14, 2026





