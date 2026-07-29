VIDEO: Big Position Battles, Bishop's Early Role & TE Room Progress

Texas is entering fall camp with competition across the roster, not just for starting jobs. While fans tend to focus on the first team, Eric Nahlin emphasized that battles for second- and third-team roles are just as important because those players often see meaningful snaps over the course of a season.

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The biggest position battles include linebacker, running back, and left guard. At linebacker, Justin “Juice” Cryer and Ty’Anthony Smith are competing for significant roles, with Cryer viewed as the more traditional fit and Smith offering greater playmaking upside. At running back, Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown remain a 1A/1B tandem, but freshman Derrek Cooper could force his way into the rotation and reshape expectations. Left guard is expected to be won by Laurence Seymore, though the staff wants competition to identify an eighth or ninth offensive lineman it can trust.

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Nahlin also discussed the possibility of Cole Hutson returning for another season, calling it a family-driven decision but acknowledging the eligibility hurdles involved. He also addressed the growing trend of jersey sponsorships, suggesting Texas will eventually have to adapt in order to not allow other “like schools” from having a competitive advantage.

Among the skill positions, Cam Coleman was identified as the receiver with the highest ceiling thanks to his ability to become a more explosive downfield threat, while Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley are also expected to take significant steps forward. Freshman Jermaine Bishop should see early playing time in a variety of offensive packages, particularly as a playmaker in space.

At tight end, expectations remain solid but measured. Nick Townsend has long-term star potential, while Spencer Shannon is expected to provide dependable production as the room continues to develop.

Finally, Nahlin noted that reducing penalties remains a major emphasis, with Texas continuing to use officials in practice while adjusting drills to better simulate game conditions.

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