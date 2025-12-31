VIDEO: Talking Texas vs. Michigan with The Wolverine

Let’s hear about the Wolverines from the other side of the field. Clayton Sayfie of On3’s The Wolverine discusses his hectic month, the Michigan approach to the Citrus Bowl, and much more.

The video is a detailed preview and analysis of the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game between Texas and Michigan, featuring Joe Cook from Inside Texas Football and Clayton Sayfie from The Wolverine. The conversation covers a wide range of topics including the recent coaching turmoil at Michigan, player opt-outs, offensive and defensive strategies, key players to watch, and special teams performance.

The hosts discuss the departure of Michigan’s head coach Sherrone Moore amid scandal, the appointment of Kyle Whittingham, and how these changes might affect the Wolverines’ gameplay. On offense, Michigan’s play-calling will be handled by co-offensive coordinator Steve Casula, with Bryce Underwood at quarterback and freshman receiver Andrew Marsh emerging as a key target. Texas is dealing with significant defensive absences, which could impact their ability to contain Michigan’s offense.

On defense, Michigan faces challenges due to opt-outs of key pass rushers but retains a strong run defense led by middle linebacker Jimmy Rodler.

Special teams have been a concern for Michigan, especially their punting and kicking game, but recent changes in coaching may improve this area. The hosts also give their predictions, emphasizing the unpredictability of bowl games and the impact of team motivation and player availability.

