Inside Texas Football Recruiting
VIDEO: What the Longhorns are getting in Junior Tu'upo
Texas adds a versatile DB to the class in Junior Tu’upo.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]
Drew Smith with HUB International is the easy choice for your business’ insurance needs. Call Drew today at 210-393-8382 or email him at [email protected]
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.