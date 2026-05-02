Volantis' career night leads Texas past No. 10 Mississippi State for Friday night win

In two starts since moving to the Friday Night role for Texas, LHP Dylan Volantis has been lights out.

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6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 12 K – 1 BB against Alabama, followed by another 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 11 K – 1 BB appearance at Vanderbilt, both wins. A joking man would point out that his next start would feature six innings, four hits, 0 ER and 10 Ks.

He was even better than that.

#Texas SP Dylan Volantis since moving to the Friday Night role:



Vs Alabama: 6 IP, 12 Ks, 1 BB, 2 ER



@ Vanderbilt: 6 IP, 11Ks, 1 BB, 1 ER



Vs Ms State: 6 Ip, 12 Ks, 2 BB, 0 ER



Elite is the only word to describe himpic.twitter.com/knh1lajoMn — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) May 2, 2026

Volantis felt, at points, untouchable on the mound for the Longhorns, aiding them in a gutsy 3-1 win over #10 Mississippi State on Friday.

I thought Dylan was outstanding. What more can you say about him?” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

Volantis was hot early, striking out three in the first inning, where he was forced to get four outs thanks to a dropped third strike.

He’d give up two infield singles in the first two innings before shutting down the Bulldogs: 2 Ks and a groundout in the fourth, a near immaculate inning in the fifth with 3 Ks.

He’d go out there for the sixth inning, having sat on the bench on 87 pitches for a long time as a Texas two-out rally scored two runs, and went back to work.

Two groundouts, and it looked like he would cruise to another easy inning.

But a four-pitch walk put that in jeopardy, and with a pinch hitter up, Volantis had to retire a brand new hitter.

It didn’t matter.

His 12th K was arguably his nastiest, painting the outside corner on a looping curve. It was his 108th pitch, a career high, and his 12th K, tied for a career high, in a shutout win.

“The curveball is for sure my favorite pitch,” Volantis said. “It’s nice to get strikeouts with it, but today, I think my cutter was the most fun I had with a strikeout. Just felt good, and just kind of knew where I was throwing. It worked out.”

That fifth inning was where Texas scored two of its three runs in the win, coming off the back of a surprise rally starters.

Freshman OF Maddox Monsour hadn’t started an SEC game in a month, and this time it was in a new spot: center field. Aiden Robbins had held down the spot all year, but in a game against an elite starter, Monsour’s glove and speed were prioritized.

With two outs, Monsour stepped up and struck a single up the middle.

A few pitches later, he’d steal second.

Then, Robbins found the perfect spot in the OF.

In a game where Carson Tinney hit a ball that would’ve been out 99% of the time, but was caught in the wind for an out, hits like this felt needed for a win.

Tinney would then get hit by a pitch, setting up freshman phenom Anthony Pack.

Pack believed he got hit by the first pitch of the AB, but the review showed not. Thank goodness for the Longhorns.

Pack’s freshman campaign and resume just keep on getting better, knocking in a much-needed third run for his Horns.

“Just looking for a sinker. Great pitcher on the mound, great slider,” Pack said. “Just had to grind out an at-bat, took the pitch and drove it the other way.”

After Volantis, it was Haiden Leffew, who made quick work of the seventh, but gave up a leadoff homer and two base runners while recording just one out in the eighth.

While many wondered where Sam Cozart was, Thomas Burns emerged from the bullpen, ready to redeem himself from Friday’s past.

Burns fell behind 2-1 to the first batter, who seemed on his fastball, but battled back and fanned the heater by him.

The next batter didn’t take long, grounding out to Ethan Mendoza at second base. Burns was out of the inning in a must-have relief appearance.

Heading into the ninth, only one man was up for the task: Sam Cozart.

You could’ve penciled the three outcomes to the bottom of the Bulldog order in ahead of time.

Strikeout swinging

Strikeout swinging

Strikeout looking

Ball game.

“I just like that we can win them anyway,” Schlossnagle said. “The other night we had to swing the bat to win, you know, it wasn’t a pitching and defense night, very much. And we hit the homers we need to hit… we want to be able to win anyway, because you’re going to face such great pitchers. We’re going to face another one tomorrow and another one on Sunday.”

Texas takes down Mississippi State to open the series, with a chance at taking home the series win on Saturday at 2:30 P.M.