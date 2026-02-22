Volantis dominates in series sweep for Texas Baseball

If there was ever a weekend to showcase why Texas Baseball has the makeup of one of the best rotations in the nation, it was this one in Austin.

On Friday and Saturday, Texas took home two wins, allowing a combined two runs. Starting pitchers Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison combined for 10 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out 12. From there, the bullpen took over, particularly on Harrison’s start, to nullify the Michigan State Spartans and win the series for Texas.

So, as Dylan Volantis stepped onto the hill for the second time this season, Texas Baseball fans were already used to excellent command of the zone and starting pitchers who were nullifying the Spartan lineup.

But I doubt many of these fans were ready for just how elite Volantis’ afternoon would be in Austin, as Texas cruised to a 4-0 win and a series sweep.

Volantis started the game well on the mound, but it seemed like every weak swing and dribbling ground ball moved in favor of the Spartan batters.

By the time Volantis was through the first round of the order, he had given up four hits, just one of which had left the infield. That led to a bases-loaded situation in the second-inning, a potential chance for Sparty to finally get ahead of the Longhorns for the first time this weekend.

Nope. Three pitches, three strikes, three outs.

Volantis was that kind of ice old throughout the day. He gave up yet another infield single to begin the third inning, then didn’t allow another base runner till he surrendered his first walk of the game with one out in the 7th inning. He retired 13 in a row.

“They’re enjoying playing with each other, playing as a team,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I think it took, maybe it was the chilly temperature, but I think it took Dylan a little bit to find his breaking ball. Once he found his breaking ball, then he’s gonna be tough to hit when he’s got three, actually four pitches for strikes.”

By the time Volantis had thrown his final pitch of the game, a nasty looping curveball that was swung and missed for a K, Volantis had earned his ninth strikeout and thrown 91 pitches, both career highs.

“I really didn’t notice anything was career high today, I just kind of went out there, took every pitch like it was my last, and had a lot of fun,” Volantis said. “That’s the biggest thing for me, just going out treating it like a game. It’s, you know, kids play it, just have fun with it. Don’t let age determine how much fun you have with it. So I just enjoy every moment.”

His final line:

7 IP

0 ER

5 Hs

1 BB

9 Ks

70% strike rate

Texas’ bats weren’t the most electric the last two games, scoring just seven combined runs, but a two-run, seven-batter inning in the first gave Volantis all the insurance he would need for the afternoon.

Ethan Mendoza and Adrian Rodriguez combined for four hits and two runs on the day, Jonah Williams bounced back with an RBI single and a bloop double that he hustled for. Did Schlossnagle pull him immediately because of the slide he took into the base? Maybe, but Williams had a nice bounce-back after a disappointing Saturday.

“Yeah, just protecting him,” Schlossnagle said about taking Williams out of the game. “When he starts slow out and then tries to bust the double, I felt like it was time, and three straight days of playing, he didn’t play the field, but he’s getting really close, and so our training staff’s doing a good job with him. No other reason other than just being protective.”

Carson Tinney flashed his power again, but with colder weather and heavy wind, a potential homer died in the left field air, though he did have a laser double of his own.

Texas moves to 7-0 after its second consecutive sweep, outscoring opponents by 43 total runs over those seven contests. They’ll host UTRGV on Tuesday night before heading to Houston for the BRUCE BOLT College Classic over the weekend.