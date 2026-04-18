Volantis shoves in first career Friday start as Texas comfortably takes down Alabama in Game 1

Heading into the 2026 Texas Baseball season, the common thought was that stud lefty Dylan Volantis would take over the Friday role in the Texas Baseball rotation.

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It just made too much sense. Texas’ ace Jared Spencer was off to the pros, and Volantis was arguably the best reliever in the nation as a true freshman. Displaying an unreal command of multiple pitches, a giant 6’6 frame with an overhead delivery, Volantis was seen as the best pitcher for the 2027 draft class and a shoo-in move to become a starter, likely on Friday, where the aces usually sit.

But after a low-rep winter for Volantis and an elite one for Ruger Riojas, Texas gave the nod to Riojas on Friday, bumping Volantis to Sunday in hopes of creating a giant mismatch in the final game of a series.

But after Volantis was kept sidelined last weekend against Texas A&M due to a rainout, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced a change in the rotation: Volantis to Friday, Riojas to Saturday and Luke Harrison to Sunday.

After a 10-2 win to open the series, Schlossnagle knows that was the right choice.

“We’ll keep him there,” Schlossnagle said.

It’s no knock to Riojas, who looked like one of the nation’s best for the first quarter of the year, but Texas hasn’t had a Friday start like Volantis’ yet in conference play.

Despite 13 days of rest, Volantis struck out a career high 12 batters in six innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs, walking just one.

Elite, right?

But what if I told you that that absurd stat line sold him short?

Heading into the sixth inning, Volantis’ only hit was a liner that Aiden Robbins probably could’ve caught in the outfield. Just two base runners and 10 Ks.

But between two infield singles, a Casey Borba error and a wild pitch, Bama scored two runs and effectively ended Volantis’ night due to pitch count. Both infield singles were extremely weak, and Borba’s error came on a pickoff that should’ve gotten one of those base runners out at second. Texas had four errors in the first six innings.

Volantis probably could’ve gone seven if not for those hits, and might’ve had a stat line closer to 14 Ks and 0 ER. Still, it’s the kind of game that keeps you in the Friday role moving forward.

“He did a great job. I thought he really had his offspeed pitches. Had enough sink on his fastball,” Schlossnagle said. “He was efficient. He had thrown 90 pitches, and that was about the top end at this time.”

Texas’ bats also woke up with big changes to the lineup. Ethan Mendoza was moved off the leadoff spot for Aiden Robbins, and it paid off early. Carson Tinney, whose last four homers in SEC play were solo shots, saw Robbins standing on second with no outs and knew exactly what to do.

7 Games. 7 Homers.



Don't throw to Carson Tinneypic.twitter.com/96008xCUx2 — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) April 17, 2026

“I was definitely going to shake it up, (Hitting coach Troy) Tulowitzki had some ideas. We talked about it as staff,” Schlossnagle said on the change in the order. “We face a really good pitcher. He’s really good strike thrower. We wanted to be a little more aggressive.”

Adrian Rodriguez returned to the order, and though he made two errors in the field, he looked like the Adrian Rodriguez from early last year at the plate. No grimaces after whiffs and two base hits is as good as it gets in your return to the lineup.

“It feels awesome. Great being out there competing with my team again,” Rodriguez said. “Feels amazing bringing the energy out there.”

Dariyan Pendergrass got his second start as a Longhorn and picked up right where he left off. In just his second real appearance as a hitter, he had two hits and an HBP, scoring on a Robbins double in the sixth.

“It was just number one, just being healthy enough. He’s had a back issue since he’s been here, and just being healthy enough to even practice. And then he got healthy enough to where he could do that, and then it was really just, it was primarily a defensive move,” Schlossnagle said. “But go back as my man Chuck Box says ‘You can’t coach birthdays.’ The guy’s had a lot of at bats, and kind of knows who he is and doesn’t try to do too much, very self aware. So we’ll ride it as long as we can.“

Texas’ lineup looked re-energized with the new look, notching 16 hits, six for extra bases. The team struck out just four times and were able to hold themselves to those aggressive standard, swinging early in counts and notching multiple crooked, 7+ batter innings.

And of course, what Texas fans might be most happy about, Texas won a Friday game without any bullpen problems.

Sam Cozart finished off all of the last three innings of this game, and it was more of the same. A three-inning save, retiring nine straight batters after a first batter walk.

With Cozart’s five Ks, Texas struck out 17 batters, tied for a season high for Texas as a staff.

It was the exact game Texas needed: Rodriguez returned healthy, Volantis looked more than comfortable in a new role and the bullpen didn’t implode in an opening night game.

Texas will take on Alabama at noon, this time with Ruger Riojas on the bump, and a chance to take another SEC series.