Wake Forest OL Melvin Siani commits to Texas

Another one for the Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian, and Kyle Flood. Wake Forest offensive lineman Melvin Siani has committed to Texas.

Siani, the Demon Deacons’ starting left tackle in 2025 after two seasons with Temple, entered the transfer portal this morning. He logged 853 snaps on the blindside this past season. He had an offensive grade of 72.8, a run blocking grade of 66.8, and a pass-blocking grade of 80.7. He was charged with nine pressures allowed but zero sacks in 2025.

Siani is ranked as the No. 24 player in the portal and the No. 4 offensive tackle by On3.

