Wake Forest transfer receiver Sterling Berkhalter commits to Texas

Texas wasn’t done making additions at the wide receiver position. Wake Forest wideout Sterling Berkhalter has committed to Texas. Berkhalter has one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2025 with the Demon Deacons, Berkhalter appeared in 13 games and made eight starts. He logged 30 catches for 416 yards and two scores. A 6-foot-3, 203-pound Cincinnati native, Berkhalter spent two years at Cincinnati prior to his time in Winston-Salem and two seasons at North Carolina A&T prior to that.

Last Saturday, Berkhalter had his medical waiver for a sixth year of eligibility approved according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

In his FBS career, Berkhalter has 41 catches for 607 yards and three scores. At North Carolina A&T, he had 35 catches for 476 yards across two seasons.

Berkhalter is ranked as the No. 176 receiver in the transfer portal according to On3. He joins Cam Coleman as receivers in Texas’ transfer portal class.

Texas’ wide receiver room needed some additional depth after there were more departures than additions. With Coleman and Berkhalter, Texas now has nine true wide receivers in Chris Jackson’s position room. Berkhalter is also the most experienced of the bunch, as the Longhorns have five players who are sophomores or younger in the WR room.

Prior to Berkhalter’s addition, Texas had the No. 9 transfer portal class according to On3. Berkhalter is the 19th addition.

