Texas defensive back Warren Roberson plans to enter the transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The 5’10 188 DB has played in 25 games, totaling 25 tackles and 2 PD



He'll have 2 years of eligibility left

Roberson logged 26 defensive snaps and 299 special teams snaps in 2025. He logged 19 tackles and two passes defended. In his Texas career, Roberson recorded 25 tackles with 1.0 for loss. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A member of Texas’ class of 2023, Roberson was ranked as the No. 275 overall prospect, the No. 19 safety, and the No. 51 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Roberson as the No. 157 overall prospect, the No. 13 safety, and the No. 29 player in Texas.

