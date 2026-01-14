Was Graceson Littleton snubbed from the Freshman All-American team?

Today, the Football Writers Association of America announced its Freshman All-American team, naming 14 players on each side of the ball whom they believed to be the most impactful first-year players in the country.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

When Texas fans scan the list, they’d be looking for one name: Graceson Littleton, a nickel cornerback who started from Week 1 in Columbus, earning early recognition for fantastic plays in coverage against Jeremiah Smith.

And yet, even with six DB selections, Littleton wasn’t on the list.

The FWAA chose these six players:

Oregon CB Brandon Finney

Miami SAF Bryce Fitzgerald

Notre Dame SAF Tae Johnson

FIU SAF Jessiah McGrew

LSU CB DJ Pickett

Georgia CB Ellis Robinson

Five of the six players come from major college programs, with the sole outlier being McGrew, a recruit barely in the top 2,000 of the 2025 class who has since transferred to Arizona State.

First, it’s important to know that the FWAA features redshirt freshmen as well, which is why you might’ve been confused as to why former top recruit in the 2024 class Ellis Robinson was on this list. He redshirted last season, as did Johnson.

But let’s talk about snubs, and if Littleton truly was one.

One of the first arguments you have to look toward is the positions of this group. Clearly, the FWAA does not really care about finding the right individual positions, because none of these DBs play in the slot. Littleton has 375 more slot snaps than the next closest, McGrew.

Purely based on the idea that you should probably build a team that would work on the field, Littleton obviously was the best freshman nickel in the country. That’s not a debate.

But let’s move past that. How about stats?

His position aligns closer to the safeties, all three of whom had more tackles than Littleton. McGrew is also the only one who had a higher missed tackle percentage. Littleton did lead in the “Stops” category, a run-game-based stat that PFF uses. He was arguably the best run defender of the group, and PFF’s grading agrees with that.

Pass coverage is what really hurts Littleton, though. He’s the only one to give up over 315 yards in coverage, finishing at 401. That’s partly due to him being targeted 64 times, but he still gave up a high percentage of receptions within that target share. Littleton is also last in the group in interceptions and was credited with just three PBUs.

When you look at this group, there are a few players who just have to be there over Littleton. Fitzgerald, especially after his CFP performance so far, must be there. The same goes for Finney and Pickett, who were lockdown corners in 2025. Johnson also has to be here because of his elite tackling and strong coverage stats, alongside his versatility.

One could argue Littleton should be ahead of Robinson, but Robinson was tremendous as a starting CB for the SEC champion. He allowed a catch on just 43% of targets and had four interceptions.

Littleton’s best argument would be to be above McGrew, a player in the C-USA who had extremely questionable stats against the one P4 team he played, Penn State.

Littleton, in all likelihood, deserved it over McGrew. McGrew led his team in tackles but also missed the most, by far. He wasn’t stellar against the run or the pass and gave up by far the highest passer rating of the group.

Frankly, we’re not sure why he’d be above Littleton, especially given the context that they didn’t select a nickel cornerback. Littleton was a starter on a top-15 team from day one and made crucial plays in games against the Buckeyes, Oklahoma, and in the bowl game against Michigan.