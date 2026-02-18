WATCH: Carson Tinney blasts two homers with eye-popping exit velocities

UFCU Disch-Falk Field is not known to be a hitter’s park. Even after the program moved the fences in within the last decade, the combination of deep power alleys, a 400-foot center field, and a left field fence 340 feet from home plate means out-of-the-park power isn’t a common sight at the Disch.

Texas catcher Carson Tinney has a solution. Hit the ball so hard that it doesn’t matter what park he’s playing in. On Tuesday night in Texas’ 14-4 run-rule win over Lamar, Tinney slugged two homers that made radar guns blush.

In the second inning, Tinney hit his first home run as a Longhorn when he lined a shot over the left-center field fence. If this was golf, it would have been called a stinger. Tinney crushed a ball that never left the middle of the plate 391 feet. It had an astonishing exit velocity of 116 mph and left his bat at a 16 degree angle.

Tinney said postgame he believed that was the hardest he’s ever hit a ball in a game. He followed it up a few innings later with another laser. In the sixth, Tinney hit another solo shot to the left of the batter’s eye. It traveled 423 feet and left his bat at 112 mph. It too didn’t have a high launch angle. Another stinger, this time at 18 degrees.

“It was good to see Carson swing the bat,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I love him drawing the walks and controlling the strike zone, but at the end of the day we want him swinging because obviously if he just clips it — which he did more than clip it tonight. But if he just clips it a little bit, he can do a lot of damage.”

Tinney was 2-for-3 with his two homers, two walks, and one strikeout.

It took until game four for the Notre Dame transfer to notch his first four-bagger. That’s because he’s been patient at the plate and opponents don’t want to see him take casual jogs around the bases. This season in all four games, Tinney is 4-for-9 with three hits, two RBI, and nine walks. He’s received at least two bases on balls in all four games the Longhorns have played. All five of his outs have been strikeouts.

“I’m just trying to do damage and get a barrel on the ball,” Tinney said. “At the same time, have some plate discipline. I’m not trying to go out there and just swing to swing. Trying to do what’s right to help the team win.”

In his career at Notre Dame, another program without a hitter friendly park, Tinney slugged 20 homers. Seventeen came last year when he slashed .348/.498/.753 (AVG/OBP/SLG) and totaled 30 extra base hits. He drove in 53 on his way to multiple first-team All-American selections.

Against competition that Texas has dominated, Tinney has two of the Longhorns’ five homers. Texas is slugging .579 as a team and has a team OPS above 1.000, a quality number for early in the year. Ethan Mendoza has supplied two homers while Aiden Robbins has the other Texas dinger.

Those three will likely contend for the club lead in home runs this year. On Tuesday, Tinney surged to the front with two blasts that didn’t need to reach a high altitude to get out of the park.

That’s what happens when you hit them over 112 mph.

“You saw what he’s capable of doing tonight,” Schlossnagle said. “I think he needed that. Home run hitters need to see the ball go out of their ballpark, as does their coach.”