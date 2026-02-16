The Weekend in Sports: Schloss Sweeps, Schaefer responds, the Olympics and more KD Tweets

It must be the deep off-season, because a review of The Weekend in Sports has returned to Inside Texas. Let’s look at what transpired on The 40 Acres and abroad.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

Texas Burns the Aggies (the other kind)

Jim Schlossnagle and Longhorn Baseball opened the 2026 season with a dominant three game series sweep of the Aggies. Death, Taxes, Texas beating Texas A&M . Wait, this was actually a different Aggie in UC Davis, and not the Longhorns’ overalls-wearing extremist relatives from College Station. Still, what else is new? Joe Cook wrote about how unfair it is that Schloss has a Sunday starter like Dylan Volantis.

Vic Schaefer’s Team Bounces Back

The Longhorn women held on for a 65-63 victory on the road in Knoxville. Madison Booker led the Horns with 14 points, in a victory that had Longhorn fans sweating the final minutes. It was a much-needed bounce back for Texas, who had one of their worst losses of the Schaefer era on Thursday when they were crushed by Vanderbilt.

The unvarnished Coach Vic didn’t hold back in the criticism of his team after the loss and said “we have no heart. We’re not tough. It’s probably the softest team I’ve had in years.” The blunt coach knows how to toe the line between motivating and infuriating his own players and it worked yesterday. It’s time for the Horns to go on a run.

NBA All Star Game

Is the NBA All Star Game back? The USA vs the World mini-game format kind of worked, as the players actually tried for the first time in years. One of the two American teams did win, USA baby! Adam Silver owes a thank you card to current and former Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama and He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named for the injection of effort to a game which had gone more stale than a crusty piece of bread left out on a sunny Texas driveway.

What’s more, our beloved Kevin Durant just can’t stop tweeting. There’s another controversy around a KD burner account. I won’t repeat everything, but Rockets fans won’t be pleased with some of his comments and the comparison of Devin Booker to a totalitarian leader from the 20th century might have been a tad mean.

But hey, I kind of respect it to be honest, KD loves to tweet. To ask him to stop would be like telling Michelangelo to step away from the marble.

Quick Hitters

In Olympic news, the USA women are into the semifinals (this morning at 9:40 CST) against Sweden after dismantling Italy 6-0. My son watched Cool Runnings for the first time over the weekend and I now have to look up the schedule or the highlights for the Jamaican bobsled team. I see PRIDE, I see POWER!

It’s to the knockout round that USA men’s hockey goes. They grabbed the #2 seed after taking down Germany 5-1 and will face the winner of Sweden and Latvia. If the Americans want a shot at the mighty Canadians, it will come in the gold medal game.

[THE PERFECT GIFT FOR YOUR LITTLE LONGHORNS! Get them ready for Kickoff in the Fall with The Longhorn Alphabet: Texas Football A to Z, now 16% off]

What stuck out to you about the weekend in sports?