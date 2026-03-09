The Weekend in Sports: Texas women win the SEC, is Ewers fixin Tua be Miami's QB1?

Mission Accomplished

“I had some kids that were here on a mission,” said Longhorns women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer following the SEC Tournament win over South Carolina.

The dominant 78–61 victory gave Texas its first SEC Tournament title and unseated Dawn Staley’s South Carolina, which had won three conference tournaments in a row. The Gamecocks might have had what amounted to a home game in Greenville, but the Longhorns were the ones playing like they had home-court advantage. Once Madison Booker and Texas jumped out to a 14–0 lead, the rout was on.

The Longhorns’ résumé has them poised to be a No. 1 seed and to host the Fort Worth Regional. It was Texas’ 14th AP Top 25 win and third top-five victory before March Madness begins. Schaefer’s squad will look to continue its mission on the road to a national championship. The full bracket will be revealed next Sunday, March 15, the same day as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selection show.

Tua Must Be Leaving

Things just got more interesting for Quinn Ewers in Miami. The Dolphins cut Tua Tagovailoa in a massive shakeup, leaving the $99 million he’s owed by Miami counting against their salary cap. Now, the former Longhorn is the only Miami quarterback on the roster.

With a new coach in Jeff Hafley, it’s not like Miami will be wrapping the franchise car keys in a bow and handing them to Ewers, but he’ll certainly have a shot against whatever quarterback Miami signs or decides to draft. With the 11th pick, it’s unlikely they take a QB in the first round. Plus, if they can create their own Brock Purdy out of Ewers, who was drafted in the seventh round, they’ll have literally struck quarterback oil.

Ewers won one of his three starts and threw for 622 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Quick Hitters

-Sean Miller and Texas basketball suffered a tough overtime defeat at the Moody Center on Saturday night against Oklahoma. After miraculously forcing the extra period, the Longhorns couldn’t capitalize on the momentum and went out with a whimper against the Sooners. Continually parking Dailyn Swain in the corner during offensive sets late in the game was certainly a choice. Now Texas has a little better than a coin flip chance to make the postseason, but they need to win their first game in the SEC tournament against Chris Beard’s lowly Ole Miss Rebels.

-Texas softball improved to 22–1 after sweeping No. 24-ranked South Carolina on the road. Coach Mike White’s defending champs are off to a blistering start as SEC play begins.

-Still perfect: Texas baseball swept another team from the Palmetto State in USC Upstate. The Horns are 15–0 and head to San Marcos tomorrow to face Texas State before opening SEC play with Ole Miss at the Disch this weekend.