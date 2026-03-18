Well, that happened. What's next for Texas Baseball?

Baseball wasn’t friendly to our most patriotic Longhorn fans last night.

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Team USA and Texas Baseball combined for five hits in a pair of losses. At least Team USA had to deal with a red-hot Wilyer Abreu, Eugenio Suarez and major league pitching. What was Texas’ excuse vs Tarleton State?

The Longhorns had two hits: a solo shot in the first for their only run, and a single with two outs in the ninth. Nothing in between.

At the very least, they got on base with nine walks. But when you couple that with seven double-plays, what’s even the point?

Pitching was mostly fine: can’t really fault them when they have zero run support. Kade Bing made his season debut and worked deep into counts, but ended up allowing three on without recording an out. Fellow lefty Cal Higgins wasn’t any better.

The clear bright spot was the RHP. Hudson Hamilton gave Texas three innings with just two baserunners allowed. Max Grubbs did well in four innings in a bounce-back performance. Brody Walls looked awesome after struggling earlier this year.

But what kind of message did head coach Jim Schlossnagle have for his team after a loss like that?

This shouldn’t shock you, but it wasn’t inflammatory.

Schloss told the media afterwards that nothing was different about the approach, the energy, the players heading into this one. It was the same preparation they had for Ole Miss over the weekend. This was the same roster many people (still) see as the No. 2 team in the nation.

The big picture is still very much intact, and the players had to know that.

That doesn’t mean Schloss won’t lay into them at practice, or put more onus on the bats to make contact this weekend, but the context of everything is important to point out.

Bing hadn’t pitched all year. Tarleton scored their runs off the back of that. That’s not to fault Bing, but that game looks a lot different without that inning. Higgins once again got thrown into the fire, and didn’t perform. We now know what he can and can’t do. He’s not your ‘get out of jail free’ reliever.

This is also par for the course in baseball. It has the biggest upset factor of any sport, because, at the end of the day, both teams have to throw strikes. Both teams have to hit the baseball.

No matter how much you’re favored by, if your side isn’t hitting the strike zone, or your bats are cold, you will lose a game here or there. That’s why it would’ve been crazy to think this team could go undefeated in 2026.

LSU won last year’s championship and looked like the clear best team in the nation. They got mercy ruled by Northwestern State at home last year in a midweek. They also got swept at Auburn. Dropped a game to South Carolina.

2024 Tennessee lost to Lipscomb at home. Hell, the Dodgers lost a series to the Nats early in the year last season, before going on a great run to the World Series.

Point being, this stuff happens.

As many of you have already pointed out, Texas isn’t just two games away from starting the year 18-2. They’re two innings away.

Ole Miss on Friday. Just throw strikes, and you sweep that series. Tarleton yesterday. What happens if it’s Grubbs in there instead of Bing?

Now, this doesn’t mean Texas can get complacent and just brush this off. You want this to sting. If it happens again, whether it be this weekend, next Tuesday or any time the rest of the year, the alarm bells should ring.

But this offense is still averaging 9.5 runs per game. They still have six starters with an OPS over 1.000.

And for all the hate the bullpen is getting, this staff is still tremendous. You hope Michael Winter is healthy this weekend. You hope Thomas Burns can return to 2025 form. You hope Higgins can find a role that fits. You hope that Jason Flores and Bing can be contributors this year.

Texas gets Auburn this weekend. By the numbers, they are the best pitching staff in the nation. With Texas’ loss, Pear Ratings has Auburn above Texas on a neutral field. This will be the first time Texas isn’t favored all season.

We keep saying it, but THIS is the biggest test of the year, at least until they head to College Station. The bats have to wake up, the pitching has to be on par or better than Auburn’s, and this team needs to continue its winning ways from before the Tuesday night disaster.