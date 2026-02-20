The Spurs and Victor Wembanyama get Moody on The 40 Acres

If you’re a UT fan who also has an affinity for God’s favorite basketball team, then last night was pretty fun. For the fourth season in a row, the San Antonio Spurs took center stage at the Moody Center to entertain Austinites and Longhorn fans, and maybe even win some converts.

The Spurs and Victor Wembanyama blotted out the Phoenix Suns 121–94 in front of a raucous “home” crowd on the Forty Acres. It was a team effort from the Spurs, who were led by reigning Rookie of The Year Stephon Castle with 20 points. Former Spur and Longhorn great LaMarcus Aldridge was in attendance to watch his old team on his former campus. But it was the French phenom who stole the show. Wembanyama finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and several mind-melting blocks in front of an audience that may have been seeing him for the first time.

Goooood morning Spurs fam! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/VwGBXTIpqH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 20, 2026

Wemby even flashed the Hook ’Em Horns hand sign after a third-quarter three-pointer that highlighted the Spurs’ scoring avalanche. Remember, Texas fans: the Alien doesn’t have a collegiate team to support, so getting all 7-foot-5 of Wembanyama on board the burnt-orange bandwagon is a big deal. Even Vanderbilt alum Luke Kornet threw up the Texas’ hand sign. How mad are Aggie fans who are fully aware of the fact Wembanyama doesn’t even realize Texas A&M exists?

Victor Wembanyama was sporting some burnt orange last night.



Scott Wachter-Imagn Images pic.twitter.com/xpFooirlgF — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) February 20, 2026

Since Austin has no true professional team (sorry Austin FC, RIP Austin Ice Bats), it makes since for the Spurs and UT to work together, not compete. The Spurs are playing games in Austin to expand their footprint into Central Texas, to be sure, and it can’t hurt for one of the world’s most popular athletes to represent Texas’ brand — even if it only happens a couple of times a year until the Spurs complete their new downtown San Antonio arena in the early 2030s.

That arena should be called The House That Wemby Built. When the lottery gods gifted San Antonio the No. 1 pick in 2023, it essentially ensured the Spurs weren’t leaving Bexar County. Still, the effort to spread their fiesta-colored tentacles into more households in Austin continues. If years from now there are carloads of Austinites heading south on I-35 to watch Wemby in his new home, it will be in part because of the groundwork laid at the Moody Center.

The Spurs will host the Sacramento Kings at the Moody Center on Saturday (2/21) before continuing the rest of their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

Hook ‘Em Spurs.