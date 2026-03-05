What a successful weekend looks like for an already elite out of conference slate for Texas Baseball

At 12-0 with just four games left in out-of-conference play, there’s next to nothing to complain about with this Texas Baseball roster.

The sport of baseball is a challenging one to be consistently excellent in day-to-day and week-to-week, but that’s what the Longhorns have been. Even the most struggling of players have had spurts of excellence, and you can count on one hand the number of players that fit into the ‘struggling’ category.

You can find many more who fall under the ‘excellent’ tier. Texas has the best duo of starters in the nation in Ruger Riojas and Dylan Volantis. Aiden Robbins looks like the best pure hitter in the SEC. Carson Tinney’s power numbers are as expected. Temo Beccerra’s have way exceeded. Returning former ASU transfers Ethan Mendoza and Thomas Burns are as good as ever, and true freshmen like Sam Cozart and Anthony Pack have dominated in their first dozen collegiate games.

With Texas hosting USC Upstate this weekend, a .500 team ranked in the 130s in power ratings, the Longhorns have clear expectations for the weekend. Extend the unbeaten streak to 15 games, and cruise into the first week of SEC play on a hot note.

But there has to be more to a successful weekend than just a sweep, right? The sweep is the bare minimum in most people’s eyes, so how can you quantify success when anything less than perfection is a failure?

We can think of a few ways.

Starting on the offense, this is the weekend to solidify your batting order and tier of starters for the season.

Texas has hung onto two different lineup identities. They began the year with Adrian Rodriguez in the 2 hole with Tinney batting cleanup. Recently, they’ve flip-flopped, and Becerra has moved up in the order.

Schlossnagle is trying to find the right combo of guys, and this is the weekend to see how it works?

Want our opinion? Schlossnagle needs to prioritize lineup balance more than he has the past week and a half. At times, they are hitting five straight righties: even in the college game, that’s no bueno.

I believe we know our starting lineup going forward, so this is how I would order them:

2B Ethan Mendoza SS Adrian Rodriguez CF Aiden Robbins C Carson Tinney LF Anthony Pack 3B Temo Becerra RF Jonah Williams 1B Casey Borba DH Ashton Larson

Looks a little wonky, right? How often do you see a RF, 1B and DH at the bottom of the order?

I like this lineup for a few reasons.

No runs of more than two righties in a row. You simply can’t avoid doubling up when your three best hitters are right-handed bats. It splits the lineup into two sections. Having Pack in the 5 hole allows for Texas to almost re-roll the top of their lineup with another contact bat who runs the bases well. If they need a two-out hit, he’s probably the best guy outside of the top four to do so. But if they need to start an inning after a Tinney out, he can be that sparkplug, with Becerra’s and Borba’s power not far behind.

Realistically, as long as this is the starting nine and the righty bats aren’t too clogged together, I’ll be happy.

This outfield needs a bit more time to gel over the weekend. Pack has struggled in the field this year, being forced to play in both left and right. Jonah Williams needs more reps in the field after returning from injury.

I hope head coach Jim Schlossnagle does allow some of the bench bats to play, but within reason. Priority No. 1 is getting this outfield comfortable. After that, it’s about seeing what you have from three different players: Josh Livingston, Andrew Ermis and Maddox Monsour.

I hope each of them gets a chance at a start this week! It’s the last truly easy opponent Texas has over a weekend until they play South Carolina in four weeks. Texas needs to know what it has off the bench. Ermis as the main righty backup seems to be the continuing trend, but with Presley Courville sidelined for multiple weeks, they’re going to have to be careful about subbing in their only healthy backup catcher. That’s why getting Monsour in would be nice.

Mendoza, Becerra and Borba have started every game. One of them could take a day off if it meant getting Livingston a game in the infield. Monsour could DH against Upstate’s lefty Friday starter Max Kaplan.

On the pitching side of things, there’s not much I’m looking for. Luke Harrison could use a confidence-building start, mostly to get the haters off his back, but he’s doing just fine. I hope to see a few arms get more run: Brett Crossland and Michael Winter, the freshmen, as well as Haiden Leffew and Cal Higgins, the lefties. Winter and Higgins need more reps to avoid command problems down the road.

As a team in general, though, Texas really needs to continue what they’ve been doing: winning games with comfort, and not allowing teams to catch them off guard.

They’ve come from behind this year, but never by more than two runs, and that was in the first inning of the second game of the season. They’ve never trailed past the fifth inning in any of their 12 games.

In some ways, it’s bad that they aren’t getting these come-from-behind reps, but there have been leverage situations, at least once a weekend. Pitchers have been forced to get big outs, and bats have been forced to make runs. The difference is that those players are stepping up to do so, which some other top-tier teams aren’t seeing from their rosters.

There may be some leverage this weekend, but the goal is to continue playing with dominance. Don’t go down by more than two runs. Have a lead going into the back three innings every game. We saw what a few runs early can do to top teams like LSU and UCLA this year.

An optimal weekend sees the Longhorns continuing their winning ways, figuring out the perfect lineup and establishing control in all three matchups from the first pitch. If they were to do that, they’d be the only team in the nation to boast that type of dominance through 15 games.