What are 'killshots' and how do they help explain Texas' early dominance?

by: Justin Nash58 minutes ago
Casey Borba, Carson Tinney (courtesy of Texas Baseball)

Killshots are a fairly new statistic to the world of college baseball. While new, the sample size already is quite remarkable from 2022-2025 and it helps shed some light on the Texas Longhorns' incredibly hot start in 2026. In this article we will look into the new statistic of killshots, and see just how effective they are at determining the outcome of a baseball game. We just saw this statistic come to life last night versus Texas State.

