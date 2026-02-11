What are the most surreal moments in Texas football history?

On Monday, Inside Texas user jcdenton45 asked a great question that spurred a lot of discussion: What are the most surreal moments in UT football history? Not necessarily good or bad, just bizarre things/moments that you can’t help but look back on now and wonder if it actually happened or if it was some kind of dream/hallucination.

jcdenton45 brought it with his list of oddities, as did other members on the Inside Texas Members Only board.

Quan Cosby watching the NFL Draft with Bill Cosby

The dipshits at UH deciding to use air raid sirens after every UH score in our first game after 9/11

Sam Ehlinger/Shane Buechele facing off in the most idiotic Oklahoma drill of all time, courtesy of Tom Herman

Inexplicably losing to Stanford in 2000 just one year after annihilating them 69-17, which led to one UT fan screaming profanity and ripping his UT shirt into shreds right in front of Quentin Tarantino

Ivan Williams going off for 111 yards receiving on 6 catches against Nebraska 2002… as a fullback (to put that into perspective, I would be surprised if the rest of the entire Greg Davis era had 111 yards total from FB’s)

Michael Bennett not getting called for a helmet-to-helmet late-hit on Colt McCoy which was so egregious, it was later used in NCAA training videos as THE textbook example of targeting (or whatever it was called back then)

The worst team of the Mack era upsetting Top 5 Nebraska in 2010 despite our QB going 4-for-16 for 62 yards. Even more surreal that it would later become immortalized in Better Call Saul

Getting blown out by UCLA that same season despite their QB going 5-8 for 27 yards

Getting blown out by Kansas State that same season despite their QB going 2-4 for 9 yards

That we had Case McCoy throwing to Jaxon Shipley

Aaron Humphrey intercepting three passes in one game (and zero for the rest of his career) as an MLB. To put that into perspective, it would take another ~20 years for all subsequent Texas MLB’s to collectively record another three INT’s.

Tony Holmes returning TWO two-point conversion attempts ~100 yards in one game (which no other Longhorn had ever done once)

The fact that we had a streak of games from 1978 to 2001 without scoring a touchdown on a kickoff

The fact that we had a streak from 1996-2013 without a single game going to OT (and then, this past season, back-to-back OT games, which could have been three straight if Vanderbilt had recovered the onside kick)

Our RB1/RB2 combining for three total rushing TD’s in 2025

Defeating Kentucky despite a 26-8 first down differential and 395-179 yardage differential

Ron McKelvey

Bijan literally bending in half vs Tech and then just walking it off haha

We once kicked off at both halves in a game. That was sweet.

We once had 3 PATs blocked in a game. Also sweet

For me it was giving up 600 rushing yards to BYU, a literally unbelievable statistic. The idea of allowing 3 200 yard rushers in the same game breaks my brain.

Easy choice for me: The 2009 Big 12 Championship almost catastrophic clock blunder. The only big win that actually felt kinda like a loss in the immediate aftermath. That’s still a WTF was that?!?

When we lost to Cal my first game as a freshman because we missed an extra point with a second to go

Kicking off both halves vs UCLA

Herman trying to fight Mike Gundy

A&M reaching a natty for the first time in our lifetime and then us stealing their coach the day after

Mack’s step son touching a live ball during a game.

President of the university flying to Tulsa to reassure a CUSA OC candidate.

Herman mocking the opposing QB’s (Drew Lock)’s “bag” gesture. Remains the only time I’ve seen a HC mock an opposing player.

The Dickson MVP Texas Bowl was a thing of beauty. Never been so hyped for punting

Honorable mention to the 2020 Tech game where we came back from a 0.1% win probability

Tony Jones last second catch against Arky.

30 straight

Throwing four interceptions, all for UH touchdowns, three in the fourth quarter, in a 40-60 loss at Houston in 1987.

Getting a member of the Manning family was pretty surreal for me

This may not be very surreal but I find it funny when we used to play on weird channels. Vince playing on TBS, Colt had some games on Versus, that kind of thing.

The Jack Crain touchdown to beat Arkansas in 1939 is up there. Texas trailed 13-6 with 30 seconds left, had the ball at their own 33-yard line, and the offense had done precisely zilch up to that point. Fans were already heading for the exits anticipating a loss, when wingback Jack Crain took a short pass from halfback R.B. Patrick and eluded the entire Razorback defense for a 67-yard touchdown to tie the score. Texas made the PAT to take the lead and pull out one of the most improbable victories the team ever experienced.

Waking up the next day to find out we had burned Tyrone Swoopes’ redshirt at like 2 AM following a lengthy weather delay at TCU.

Also, the Poona Ford defensive holding call in 2015 against Ok St where he had his back to the two offensive lineman holding him

D’onta Foreman having the second greatest rushing season in Longhorn history is pretty surreal. The guy averaged over 6.4 a carry for his career.

Texas had never allowed a punt, kickoff, and interception return for a touchdown in the same season… until they happened in the same game, a 41-21 loss to Kansas State in 2007.

Major takes a knee on a two point conversion to preserve the score at 44 during the Cole Pittman memorial game.

B-1 full afterburner flyover breaks Adzillatron.

Jetpack guy and gorillas selling hamburgers.

Colt knocked out of the national title game on the first drive on a called QB keeper.

Wishbone formation, halfback toss, throwback pass to long completion out of our endzone after DKR died.

DKR going wild to Jump Around against WVU only to have Geno Smith deliver another dagger.

The entire 2016 Notre Dame game.

