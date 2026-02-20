What can having an elite, individualized mind at your top assistant spot do for a title contending program?

Right before the start of the 2026 Texas Baseball season, the media was given some time with head coach Jim Schlossnagle to pick his brain about the program and the year ahead.

During the conversation, Schlossnagle was asked about his relationship with head football coach Steve Sarkisian, a big figure in the University of Texas community.

“Sark’s just a good dude. He’s a real guy. He’s had some awesome experiences, so it’s great for me as a head coach. I always tell people, you know, 80% of the things that we go through, you can discuss with your coaches or family or something like that. But there’s about 20% of it really, another head coach, that’s the only person that really understands,” Schlossnagle said. “The opportunity to have those moments, even if it’s sitting courtside at a basketball game, we watch the game, but we talk a lot, and we talk a lot away from public outings too. So it’s just, it’s cool, you know, I get to ask him questions about Coach (Pete) Carroll and Coach (Nick) Saban. And you know, he loves to talk baseball, so it’s a great life experience, and I consider him a close friend.”

High praise from head coach to head coach, and a clear indicator that this relationship extends beyond photo ops and Longhorn NIL events.

Schloss and Sark are a good match when you think about it. Two coaches in their early 50s who were tasked with rebuilding a blue-blood program in an extremely important sport at the University. For Sarkisian, it was an ascension from a terrible 2010s to him being seen as a top-five coach in the sport, and a leading candidate for the next first-time title winner in the sport.

For Schlossnagle, it was more about retooling a good but not elite program after he was already considered a rising star for his near title-winning run at Texas A&M.

When Schlossnagle came to Texas, he brought with him a very important person: pitching coach Max Weiner.

Weiner has been regarded as arguably the best pitching coach in the nation. In 2023, the A&M staff had an ERA north of 5.5. By the end of that 2024 season, it was down to one of the nation’s best at 3.86. His past roots in the MLB as a pitching development director have turned a team like the Mariners into one of the best staffs in MLB.

Weiner did immediate work at setting a flawed Texas staff right, and the Longhorns were one of the best in the nation in 2025 despite some depth problems.

He has done tremendous things for this Texas baseball program already, and that comes with a lot of trust from his head coach.

Schlossnagle has told us that he gives Weiner a lot of freedom as the pitching coach. Of course, the head skipper wants to know what’s up, but everything on a day-to-day basis regarding the staff is up to Weiner. In some ways, he’s the head coach of the pitching staff.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because that mirrors the identity Sarkisian is trying to create with his football team this offseason.

Last year, Texas Football faltered, and a number of changes needed to be made within the program. The most notable was the firing of well-respected defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who was replaced by Will Muschamp.

Muschamp was, at one point, the head coach in waiting at Texas. Seen as a brilliant defensive mind with a fiery personality, Muschamp is expected to have more onus on his side of the ball than Kwiatkowski did. A true overarching leader.

As Sarkisian put it:

“The head coach of the defense.”

With the way Sarkisian and Schlossnagle thought, it was easy to become curious about a potential connection between these two coaches.

Surely, if Schlossnagle is true to his word on their conversations, Weiner’s name has come up in the past. Schlossnagle has sent more than his fair share of public praise to Weiner, and it’s unlikely that’s any different behind closed doors.

So yesterday, when Schlossnagle took the stand ahead of the team’s Michigan State series, Inside Texas asked about Weiner potentially being the head coach of the pitching staff, and if maybe there had been some conversations with Sarkisian about it.

“I can’t speak to football. During my time at TCU, Coach (Gary) Patterson was the head coach, and he was the head coach of the defense. He was the defensive coordinator. I don’t care who, whatever names they put on other people. I mean, Coach P’s the coach of the defense. So then he had offensive guys that, from my perspective, looked like they were head coach the offense. “I want all my coaches to feel like (a head coach). Nolan Cain is the head coach of recruiting. He’s the head coach of the catchers. (Troy) Tulo(Witzki) is the head coach of the hitters. He’s the head coach of the infielders. Gehrig Mosiello is the head coach of the outfielders. You know, part of developing coaches and giving them responsibility, allowing them to coach, is to put them in those positions. I have conversations with Max about pitching. My rule is one voice to your area of responsibility, only one voice to the team. You know, I want the messaging to be consistent, right? So I reserve the right to say anything to anybody, but I’m super careful, for example, what I would ever say to a pitcher, because I would want that to align with whatever Max is doing or whatever Tulo is doing with the hitter, right? So if there’s a big picture thing, if I want to meet with the team, there’s only one person talking to the team, and that would be the head coach. But in each area of responsibility, I give them a ton of freedom to do what they want, as long as I just know what’s going on, right? So that’s kind of how we run it. I can’t speak for Sark.”



Was it a bit of a preposterous question? Maybe. But Schlossnagle gave a true answer, one that’s very insightful into how great programs operate.

Schlossnagle has assembled a staff in which he feels like the assistants are truly the head coaches of their spots. That’s why Schlossnagle can be, at points, a bit hands-off, and let the lessons and points of view he presents be more overarching than position-specific.

That seemed to be a problem last year for Sarkisian, who felt his voice needed to be the commander at every spot on the roster.

Schlossnagle’s coaches have a lot of freedom, but it’s hard not to return to Weiner specifically. The way pitchers talk about him. The way Schloss talks about him. His overall respect in the college baseball space.

It feels like Schlossnagle has someone who should be the head coach at another D1 program in his building, taking over for one of the two major parts of a clubhouse and marrying his own development style with the overarching ideas Schlossnagle has for his program.

That sounds an awful lot like what Sarkisian wants from Will Muschamp, and how he hopes his program can evolve with a true figurehead helping coach one side of the ball.

Maybe it’s a stretch. Maybe it was crazy to even ask the question. But keep this thought in your head for the calendar year of 2026. Maybe, just maybe, there are some overlapping ideas between these two programs led by rising stars in their sports.