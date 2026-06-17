What Carson Tinney and Luke Harrison said after the Longhorns' loss to Georgia

Here’s everything Texas catcher Carson Tinney and starting pitcher Luke Harrison said after the Longhorns lost 2-0 to Georgia in an elimination game in the 2026 College World Series.

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Q. Luke, I talked to Coach Weiner on Thursday, and he said that this staff was anchored by you, and you’re on his Mount Rushmore of favorite pitchers to work with and favorite players to have coached. What does it mean to get that high regard from Coach Weiner and to have worked with him these last few years?

LUKE HARRISON: I mean, Max has been very, very influential in my life. I’m very grateful for everything he’s done for me and just believing in me at times when I didn’t believe in myself.

As far as the leadership stuff goes, I just try to set a good example for the younger guys, as the older guy in the room and the guy who’s been a Longhorn for five years. That’s my job is to show them what it’s like to be a Longhorn. And I’ll never get to wear this uniform again, but I’ll be a Longhorn for the rest of my life.

Q. Carson, what was their starter able to do to keep you guys off the base paths?

CARSON TINNEY: I think that he just did a good job of using his pitches to his advantage. I thought we swung at some pitches we shouldn’t have. And it made him have a successful night.

Q. Luke, what did it mean for you to get back here under this kind of new regime, new guys, and kind of be the first group to get back here with the new setup?

LUKE HARRISON: Yeah, I mean, I told the guys earlier this year that if we don’t go to Omaha, my time as a Longhorn is a failure. And I’m glad that we made it and were able to come and compete here.

And you get here and you get a bunch of good teams playing baseball together, and you just kind of go and let the chips fall where they may. A couple of things didn’t go our way, but very proud of this team and how far we’ve come to get here, and everything it took from shaking the lineup up, to the pitching, which was rock solid all year, it felt like.

Bitter ending, but I’ll remember this time with a smile forever.

Q. Luke, was this probably your best game as a Longhorn, did you feel? You were racking up so many strikeouts, what was the key to that tonight?

LUKE HARRISON: I think just the moment. It was big. But I knew that all I had to do was go give it everything I got. And I really felt like I gave every ounce of what I had today. And obviously the results were solid, but weren’t able to come out with a win.

But very proud of the way I competed personally today. And that’s something that when I look back and realize that I went out with my best game, I can be grateful for that.

Q. Luke, as someone who has seen some ups and downs during your time at Texas, where do you see this program at as you prepare to move on to this next stage of your life?

LUKE HARRISON: I see it as just getting started. Coach Schloss and the whole staff, I have a ton of belief in them. And I’m very proud that I can leave the program and know that it’s in a great spot to succeed in the future.

You look at the young players we have on our team and the guys that we’re bringing in, there’s no doubt that the standard will continue to get raised.

And we talk about wanting to leave the program better than you found it. And I feel like I did that.

Q. Carson, you only spent one year in the burnt orange coming here out of the portal. What has it meant to you to wear those colors?

CARSON TINNEY: It’s meant everything to me. Everything I’ve done and spent over the last year that I’ve been at Texas has poured into this team. And I can’t express how grateful I am to be a Longhorn and to wear these five letters across my chest every single day.

Being able to play with these guys has been an absolute pleasure. And the coaches, their buy-in to me and they changed my life. I never anticipated to come out of Texas with just the head space that I have now.

But I truly believe that the coaching staff here changed my life. I’m so grateful for them and the opportunity that they gave to me to be a Longhorn. And it’s a dream come true for myself and my family. And I’m just extremely grateful.