What do CFB's top voices think of Texas after the Spring?

With spring football concluded, the CFB world has hit a general lull in news and information.

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Spring games have come and gone, if they even happened at each respective school, and the only notable talking points seem to come from gambling or recruiting. A deadly combo.

College football is a year-round sport, but the dust has settled on the first of three sections of the calendar year: Spring practice, fall camp and the actual games themselves.

Of course, this means that teams are beginning to separate, and rankings are starting to be pushed out by the biggest voices in the CFB space.

No podcaster’s rankings are more scrutinized than Josh Pate’s, who posted his own personal poll on his show last night:

Texas sits right at the top, sandwiched between Notre Dame and Oregon at No. 2. Pate has Texas ranked ahead of four other top-ten SEC teams, making up the back 40% of the Top-10, as well as LSU and Alabama at 12 and 13.

Pate has this to say about Texas:

“This is the year. This is the year they have the best chance of that happening,” Pate said, in reference to winning the title. “Texas elsewhere is just loaded, it’s a loaded roster.”

Joel Klatt, on the other hand, has a different point of view.

Thoughts on @joelklatt's Post-Spring Top 25? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AIMQ6aAGp3 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) May 4, 2026

Texas falls down to No. 7, but Klatt calls the top seven ‘the cream of the crop’. He believes the national champion comes from the group that Texas falls to the bottom of.

But there’s clearly some hesitancy from the former Colorado QB to rank them above last year’s national title contenders and Georgia, the mainstay of the SEC.

J.D Pickell feels a similar way, putting Texas above Indiana in the top seven, but still keeping them outside of the top five at No. 6.

It seems the three analysts agree that there are seven teams clearly ahead of the pack in the nation right now, while Texas A&M is the only other team to appear in the top-10 of all three lists.

You wonder if some of these talking heads are a bit haunted by the discourse around Texas last year. A preseason top-three team that failed to make the playoff, likely overhyping the impact of Arch Manning as a first-year starter and overrating a young team.

Now, as Texas’ roster looks to be one of the most talented in the nation and ahead of last year’s team, there is more reservation about the Longhorns ability to be the top team in the nation than in the two years prior. Notre Dame, a team that also missed the playoff last year, is ahead on all three rankings.

The last list to follow is SP+, a ratings system that orders each team based on how ‘powerful’ they are going forward. It is predictive and forward-facing, an opponent-adjusted efficiency measure.

While it was lower on Texas than most other ratings and rankings in 2025, it agrees that Texas is one of the six best teams, placing them right behind No. 5 Indiana. Funnily enough, SP+ ranks Texas Tech ahead of Miami, though that would likely change if Brendan Sorsby were to miss a large chunk, or all of the 2026 season.

When you average out these four sources, you get this aggregated ranking:

Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Georgia Indiana Miami Texas A&M LSU Oklahoma Texas Tech USC Ole Miss Alabama Michigan

BYU and Penn State just barely miss the cut.

So, buy or sell, is Texas one of the four best teams entering the 2026 season, and how many teams realistically have a shot at winning the national title?