What does the hiring of Caleb Longley and Jack Marder mean for Texas Baseball?

Last night, the long-awaited news of who Texas’ new baseball recruiting coordinator would be finally became known, and it came with a bang.

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Texas not only hired Oregon’s Jack Marder, one of the most respected recruiters in the business, but the Longhorns also brought in another key staff member: former Texas assistant coach Caleb Longley.

This duo now headlines one of the most notable staffs on paper in the entire nation alongside Jim Schlossnagle, superstar pitching coach Max Weiner, and former MLB All-Star Troy Tulowitzki, who has recently produced triple-digit home run seasons.

Marder is the direct replacement for Nolan Cain, who left Austin for College Station just two years after doing the inverse with Schlossnagle.

It was a blow to the Longhorns, as many know that Cain was a rising star in the game, a very well-respected recruiter, and someone many see becoming a head coach sooner rather than later.

As a result, Texas searched for the next superstar assistant, someone with the chops to recruit but also the makeup of a head coach in a recruiting coordinator role.

That’s how they landed on Marder, who was named one of D1Baseball’s “25 Assistants Most Ready To Be Head Coaches” in October 2025.

Marder is exactly what you hope for in a replacement like this. He’s young at just 36 but has already coached at two premier West Coast programs in Stanford and Oregon.

While plenty of the credit does go to head coach Mark Wasikowski, the Oregon baseball program was fairly unimportant up until the 2020s, when the two coaches arrived. Since then, the Ducks have been to six NCAA Tournaments and won three regionals, producing eight All-Americans in that span.

Marder did so much with so little, adding a top-five recruiting class in 2022 and creating one of the two or three best West Coast programs while mostly building through recruiting, with not much help from the portal.

This is someone who has completely turned around a program’s fate and status as a national contender, and now Texas has the resources to really let him shine.

Longley is someone who holds a lot of respect in the coaching scene, especially for the way he works on outfield defense and as a recruiter of hitters.

Longley is the creator of MARV Training, a tool and company that specializes in hitting development and helping increase velocity for pitchers.

He worked as a recruiting coordinator for the team in 2024 and is heavily responsible for the recruitments of Anthony Pack, Casey Borba, Brett Crossland, Brody Walls, and Jack McKernan.

The role he takes on now at Texas is in tandem with Tulowitzki once again, taking over what will likely be a special assistant role in a way. He won’t be the primary hitting coach, but he’ll be able to work closely with players and likely take a select few under his wing. He may also be tasked with some of the game planning on a week-to-week basis.

That also comes with recruiting expertise to help Marder in the South.

The Longhorns had to replace two coaches this offseason between Cain and the departing Chuck Box, and they’ve come away from it with two excellent hires.

It’s one of Jim Schlossnagle’s best strengths as a coach: He’s always going to have strong, motivated staffs behind him, many of whom project as future head coaches or have connections to MLB.

In an ever-changing college sports landscape, having assistants like Weiner and Longley, who coached in the Cincinnati Reds system this past year, is a giant asset to your ability to curate the best possible 34-man roster from season to season.

And that curation is what these two new hires will be judged on the most out of the gate, as despite the transfer portal window closing yesterday, they still have work to do in terms of retaining talent and finding more among the players left in the portal.