What does the trading market say about Texas Football ahead of fall camp?

Fall camp is just one day away for the Texas Longhorns, and for a few programs around the nation, it’s already begun.

Football is here.

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With fall camp starting, now feels like a good time to check back in on what the market thinks of the 2026 college football season. Who are the favorites? What are the odds in the SEC? Who is expected in New York for the Heisman ceremony?

Polymarket traders say that Notre Dame is the slightest of favorites for the national title.

The Fighting Irish are given a 13% chance at the national title, barely edging out Ohio State and Texas at 12%. Those three, alongside Oregon and Georgia, are the five teams with 10% or better odds at raising the national title trophy.

Indiana and Miami make up a big seven teams with a small tier break after the Hurricanes to LSU at 6%. A large group of teams featuring SEC rivals Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee are the only others trading for 2% chances or better. 18 total teams have odds at 2% or higher.

The odds are slightly different for making the Playoff, where Notre Dame easily has the highest odds at 86%.

Texas is one of eight teams with a 62% chance or better to make the College Football Playoff, but rank seventh on that list between Georgia and Texas Tech. Three Big Ten teams and Miami join Notre Dame in the top five. The next six teams after Texas Tech sit between 32-42%, five of which are in the SEC.

Speaking of the SEC, the title expectations mirror similarly to SEC Media Days, with Georgia at 27% and Texas at 21%. They’re followed by a tier break with Alabama and Texas A&M at 10 and 9%, respectively.

Looking towards awards, it’s Notre Dame and Texas at the top. CJ Carr barely edges out Arch Manning at the very top of Heisman odds, while Marcus Freeman barely tops Steve Sarkisian for Coach of the Year odds. Miami’s Mario Cristobal is tied with Sarkisian at 13% chances, and his QB, Darian Mensah, is third in Heisman odds. Dan Lanning is fourth for coaches, while Julian Sayin and Trinidad Chambliss are tied for fourth in Heisman.

Texas is given a 68% chance at 9+ wins on the season, but is sub-50% to go 10-2 or bettor. Those odds, mixed with the type of excitement they’re receiving in terms of the Playoff and national awards, proves the level of difficulty of the Longhorn schedule.

Inside Texas will continue to track the trading market as fall camp continues to see any major trends or changes as practice begins and real football nears.