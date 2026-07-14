What Ethan Mendoza's return means for Texas

After not hearing his name called in the 20 rounds of the 2026 MLB Draft, Ethan Mendoza has decided to return for a final year at Texas.

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Getting Mendoza back at Texas solves the glaring need for a second baseman in the back half of the season, but still leaves Texas needing to either add another player or get creative in playing the second base position until Mendoza is healthy to return.

Mendoza will likely need to have some work done on his now twice injured shoulder, leaving his return date to playing in the field up in the air. There’s a possibility he’d need to start the year DHing the same way he ended the season.

In just five at bats more in 2026 than in his sophomore season, Mendoza increased his power at the plate, though he saw a drop in his average by about 50 points. While he did strike out less and walked at the same rate, his on base percentage dropped as he went for more longballs as opposed to hitting to the field.

Season Avg. AB Runs Hits 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB HBP SO OB% Stolen Bases 2025 .333 225 53 75 9 4 5 35 .476 36 6 47 .437 15 2026 .278 230 52 64 14 1 10 50 .478 40 6 33 .389 11 Total .305 455 105 139 23 5 15 85 .477 76 12 80 .412 26

The increase in power numbers do make sense as his swing and body had some changes made going into 2026 to try and get more power numbers. While those changes were somewhat effective with a 9% higher flyball rate, and 3% increase on the percentage of flyballs leaving the yard; there is likely going to be a happy medium between the two seasons as he heads into his senior year.

Getting a leader back on this team is always a great sign, and the nucleus of the 2026 Omaha team will largely be the same in 2027. In 2025, Mendoza finished as the All-SEC defensive team second baseman.

He’s also spent most of his Texas career in the leadoff spot, though should be able to hit in the DH position later in the order to open up the season.

Another aspect of him returning is that he will have no shortage of motivation to play some high level baseball and help lead Texas back to Omaha. The MLB draft just told him that the high level of defensive play was not enough to outweigh the injury paired with his history of being injured after going undrafted through 20 rounds.

If Mendoza wants to see his name called in the first 10 rounds, he will need to not only stay healthy, but hit for a better average while maintaining some of the home run power at the plate, while his fielding needs to stay at a high level.

When healthy, Mendoza is a weapon for this Texas baseball team and the hope is that they will have a solid record on both the season and conference play. In the meantime, Texas will need to find a solution to plug the defensive hole left in the front half.