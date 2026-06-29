What have been the most difficult Texas schedules (with the benefit of hindsight)?

I know most of the discussion surrounding Texas’ 2026 schedule is that it is the most difficult in the country or at worst a top-three most difficult schedule. What are some other slates that proved to be difficult over the course of recent Texas history?

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I’m limiting this to 2000 and beyond because I don’t want to look back further than that, but if there are any slates from the 60s, 70s, 80s, or 90s that come to mind feel free to educate me.

One of the things I’m looking at is ranked teams played. It’s not a perfect metric because teams can rise and fall in the rankings, but it’s a metric that is good to use across a period of 26 seasons.

I’m going to put the year, followed by the ranking in Sports-Reference.com’s strength of schedule metric, followed by the ranked teams played that season. Keep in mind, that strength of schedule metric includes postseason games like bowls, conference championship games, and College Football Playoff battles.

Four or more ranked teams played in the regular season

2003 – 43rd: #16 Kansas State, #1 Oklahoma, #12 Nebraska, #21 Oklahoma State – 3-1

2008 – 3rd: #1 Oklahoma, #11 Missouri, #7 Oklahoma State, #6 Texas Tech – 3-1

2010 – 39th: #8 Oklahoma, #5 Nebraska, #25 Baylor, #12 Oklahoma State, #17 Texas A&M – 1-4

2011 – 6th: #3 Oklahoma, #6 Oklahoma State, #16 Kansas State, #19 Baylor – 0-4

2012 – 13th: #8 West Virginia, #13 Oklahoma, #20 Texas Tech, #7 Kansas State – 1-3

2013 – 19th: #25 Ole Miss, #12 Oklahoma, #12 Oklahoma State, #9 Baylor – 1-3

2014 – 16th: #12 UCLA, #7 Baylor, #11 Oklahoma, #11 Kansas State, #24 West Virginia, #6 TCU – 1-5

2015 – 15th: #11 Notre Dame, #24 Oklahoma State, #4 TCU, #10 Oklahoma, #12 Baylor – 2-3

2016 – 47th: #10 Notre Dame, #20 Oklahoma, #8 Baylor, #11 West Virginia – 2-2

2017 – 40th: #4 USC, #12 Oklahoma, #10 Oklahoma State, #10 TCU, #24 West Virginia – 1-4

2018 – 7th: #22 USC, #17 TCU, #7 Oklahoma, #12 West Virginia, #18 Iowa State – 4-1

2019 – 8th: #6 LSU, #6 Oklahoma, #20 Kansas State, #13 Baylor – 1-3

2021 – 14th: #23 Louisiana, #6 Oklahoma, #12 Oklahoma State, #16 Baylor – 1-3

2022 – 1st: #1 Alabama, #11 Oklahoma State, #13 Kansas State, #4 TCU – 2-2

2023 – 2nd: #3 Alabama, #24 Kansas, #12 Oklahoma, #25 Kansas State – 3-1

2024 – 7th: #10 Michigan, #18 Oklahoma, #5 Georgia, #25 Vanderbilt, #20 Texas A&M – 4-1

2025 – 31st: #3 Ohio State, #6 Oklahoma, #9 Vanderbilt, #5 Georgia, #3 Texas A&M – 3-2

The seasons from 2008, 2022, and 2023 stand out as far as the full schedule being one of the five toughest in the nation that year.

Of course in 2008, the Longhorns played four top-11 teams in four straight weeks and went 3-1 in that stretch.

Texas had back-to-back top-two toughest schedules in college football in 2022 and 2023. That largely stems from playing No. 1 Alabama and also national runner-up TCU while also contending with top-15 Oklahoma State and Kansas State for 2022. In 2023, playing at Alabama, battling a rising Kansas, losing to Oklahoma, then battling Kansas State before postseason play kept the Longhorns’ schedule tough.

These are all just numbers. Are there any schedules that stand out as difficult to you in your memory where rankings and ratings may not tell the entire story? Talk about them here on the Inside Texas Members Only board.