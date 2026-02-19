What Longhorns need to prove at the NFL Combine: Anthony Hill

Continuing on with our series of profiling Texas’ seven NFL combine participants as the event begins on Monday, we’re looking into arguably the most impressive prospect the Longhorns have in this 2026 NFL Draft class.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

In fact, it probably isn’t much of an argument. Early-declare LB Anthony Hill has been one of Texas’ best players since he stepped on campus as a hybrid pass-rusher, linebacker back in 2023.

If you’d like to catch up with the offensive players before diving in, you can find profiles on Jack Endries and DJ Campbell on InsideTexas.com.

LB Anthony Hill

2025 stats: 69 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4 Sacks

As mentioned above, Hill was destined for greatness as soon as he stepped on campus in 2023. Back then, he was mostly used as a pass rusher, sometimes lining up on the edge or as a Will linebacker to pressure the quarterback and move sideline-to-sideline on run plays.

Funnily enough, his stats are arguably better from that year, registering two fewer tackles but adding an extra TFL and sack to his resume.

In 2024, the path to stardom became clearer, as the Longhorns called on him to replace Jaylan Ford as the team’s starting Mike linebacker.

It was the right decision, as he played 300 more snaps and contributed to one of the three best defenses in the nation, adding more pressures, sacks and tackles overall.

But Hill still had some problems in securing tackles in the run game, specifically on power runs on the inside, and his coverage skills needed more tuning.

But with a player like Hill, leaping from five-star to contributor to high-level mike linebacker, a jump in production was expected in Year 3.

That somewhat came about. Underlying numbers look great, he missed just four tackles and gave up less in coverage, even securing a gigantic pick against Georgia in Athens.

But his overall numbers dwindled as a result of Texas playing fewer games overall, and Hill missing the final two games of the season due to injury.

Current Stock and Physical Comp

PFF ranks Campbell as the No. 4 linebacker and No. 40 overall player, an early second-round pick in value. The mock draft database, which compiles rankings and drafts from across the nation, has him in a nearly identical spot: the No. 4 LB and the No. 41 overall player.

Hill measured in at 6’3″, 238 pounds this past year, an acceptable size for modern LB play. For reference, Seahawks star LB Ernest Jones IV played at 6’2″, 230. Fred Warner sits at 6’3″, 230. There should be no concerns here. Hill may slim to 235 for the combine to increase speed and agility.

Why isn’t Hill a first rounder?

Hill is a classic case of prospect fatigue.

We’ve been seeing him called a first-round linebacker since his freshman year of college. At worst, you’ve been hearing it since his tremendous Oklahoma game in the Red River Rivalry in 2024.

So, now that we’re actually in the cycle, why are we seeing him as a consensus No. 40 overall player?

There are two clear reasons.

Firstly, it’s a loaded LB class. Like, you could argue he is one of four who could’ve gone as the No. 1 LB in the past few draft classes. At worst, the Ohio State LB duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles may individually be the best LB prospects since Isaiah Simmons in the 2020 draft.

Being the No. 4 player at a non-premium position makes it hard for teams to justify you as a first round pick. It’s not that Hill is bad; if he were the No. 4 edge rusher, he might go in the top-20, but the teams that are willing to pick an LB in the first round are few and far between. It’s unlikely that Hill goes ahead of either Ohio State LBs or Georgia’s CJ Allen. You hear the program names we’re talking about here?

Secondly, Hill just wasn’t able to show as much in his final year. If the draft happened after the 2024 season, he would’ve maybe gone ahead of Allen and Reese. But his 2025 featured 3 games against cupcakes, 3 losses and then 4 games from there. He was only unleashed as a pass rusher against Mississippi State. He only had one double-digit tackle game, against Kentucky.

Give Hill an extra two playoff games, no injuries and an overall more competent team, we might be talking about a first rounder here. But the tape wasn’t quite as eye-popping, and there may be concerns about stiffness and the ability to tackle larger NFL backs.

The Combine Itself

Hill has one goal next week: prove you are a freakish athlete in front of the entire nation.

We can all see it in his play. His fluid movement, violent hits and explosiveness, especially chasing quarterbacks or moving towards the sideline on outside runs.

But the combine is where you can truly verify those skills.

In the last 3 drafts, three total LBs have been drafted in the top-40 picks: Jack Campbell in 2023, Jihaad Campbell in 2025 and Carson Schwesinger in 2025.

You know what they all have in common?

All three clocked in as 98th percentile or better athletes at the position.

Jihaad Campbell is the true comp for Hill, as Schwesinger weighed over 240 and didn’t run a 40-yard dash, and Jack Campbell is huge for the position and went nuclear on the explosive drills.

At 6’2″, 235, Jihaad Campbell was a good, not great size. Hill will be bigger.

But what separated Jihaad was a blazing 4.52 40 and over a 10-foot broad jump, both 96th percentile or better showings among linebackers in combine history.

Hill needs to mirror what Campbell did: do your measurements but not the bench press, and pick 4-5 total drills that you believe you can maximize.

Campbell didn’t bench or do agility testing, but was still a first-round pick off of projection and clear athletic traits.

They’re very similar players, as Campbell and Hill both combined for nine sacks and over 30 pressures as true linebackers in their final years. He’s a good player to mirror.

Still, it will be hard for Hill to be a first rounder, but at that pick 40 spot, he’s in a prime position to either be drafted by a team looking to rebuild their defense, or a late-picking playoff team who traded back to solidify an LB spot.

Some good fits are the Broncos, who pick at No. 30 but will be in desperate need of another LB. There’s also the Bengals at pick 41, who constantly need defensive help, and the Titans at 35, who just hired a defensive head coach and are in desperate need of more athleticism on the defense.