What Luke Harrison and Carson Tinney said ahead of the College World Series

On Thursday, Texas pitcher Luke Harrison and catcher Carson Tinney were available to the media at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha. Here’s everything they had to say.

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Q. Luke, I believe it was in the SEC Tournament when Coach Schloss mentioned that the starters are going to pitch maybe in various roles in the postseason. I feel like you’ve kind of filled in that role of coming out of the bullpen a handful of times. What has that experience been like? Is the transition any different from starting to coming out of the bullpen, time of prep for you a little bit different?

LUKE HARRISON: I would say the preparation has been a little bit different. The workload is just a little bit different, a little bit more unexpected things, but I feel like the transition’s been great.

I mean, as a pitcher, as a competitor, you want the ball in the biggest moments. And I think it’s done a lot for our team to be able to have the starters available in the bullpen and be ready for whatever we need. And that’s kind of what can really help you win games down the stretch, is when guys are willing to be selfless and just go take the ball whenever you’re called upon.

Q. How would you compare your game to Daniel Jackson, and who is faster on the base paths?

CARSON TINNEY: I would like to say that I probably have a little bit more speed than him. No, I’m just kidding. He’s a great player. He’s a really good kid. I had the opportunity to meet him last summer. He’s a great competitor. I’m just excited to play.

Q. Can you talk about his game?

CARSON TINNEY: I know he hits the ball pretty well, hard, a lot of homers, steals some bags. But, no, I’m just excited to play the game.

Q. Carson, this pitching staff has been very talented, and the man kind of running the show from the coaching point of things is Max Weiner. What’s it been like working alongside that man this year with Texas?

CARSON TINNEY: It’s awesome. I’ve learned so much from him just about the game and how to lead a pitching staff. He’s given me plenty of opportunities to be in control of the pitching staff. And I think he does a great job of communicating how that works.

There’s a different vocabulary at Texas, and I think that our pitchers succeed because of the things that Max allows them to understand. He’s very wise and very knowledge-based, and he’s just a wizard. He’s the most interesting man I’ve ever met.

Q. Luke, your experience with the College World Series, have you had a conversation with the pitchers and what the experience is like? And, Carson, have you had a chance to talk with Ashton (Larson) and Temo (Becerra), what their experiences were with Stanford and LSU and what it looks like for y’all as you go through the prep and block out the noise and all the distractions?

LUKE HARRISON: I think that’s something that we’ve done a great job of is letting the guys who have been here and played here, just let their voices be heard, hear what they have to say, what they see out of the teams and the people who have done well here.

I think we’ve done a great job of taking in all of the fun, the excitement that comes with being here in Omaha, but also understanding that our job’s not done. It hasn’t even started. And we’ve got to stay focused but also take in everything. I think that’s been the message, is, like, have so much fun, enjoy it while you can, but you’ve got to focus on what matters when it matters.

It’s great to be here. It’s great to be sitting next to this guy and not across the way from him this time, and it’s good to have this guy here too.

But fired up.

CARSON TINNEY: Like he said, I’m extremely grateful to be here. But the job hasn’t even started. I think something we talk about a lot is that there’s a lot of things that can be outside noise.

But at the end of the day, it’s the same game you played when you were a kid, it’s the same dirt and grass you’re playing on, the same ball you’re using. So not making it bigger than what it is. We’re playing the same game and we have the same mission.

Q. Carson, you catch him; Luke, you saw him as a freshman. Dylan Volantis has just rose into becoming one of college baseball’s biggest star arms. Luke, what have you seen from him and his progression since freshman year as, you know, your closer and a weekend starter? And then, Carson, same thing for you, catching him?

LUKE HARRISON: Yeah, I think the biggest kind of evolution for Dylan, obviously, all the physical tools have been there and the mental ability to take the ball and go throw strikes and not be intimidated or distracted, that’s always been there, but I think the biggest growth for him has been just his maturity away from the field.

There were some times early last year where it was like he was a kid because he was. He was an 18-year-old kid coming onto campus, and he definitely needed some guidance. But just to see how far he’s come in terms of taking care of himself and his daily preparation and his routine, it’s been really cool to see, and I’m very proud of him for that.

CARSON TINNEY: I would honestly just second what Luke said. Ever since the fall, I think he’s grown significantly in his maturity. I got to watch him on TV last year. I didn’t get to play with him. But obviously the skill set’s there, and it’s been present all year. But watching him grow as a human and just how much he loves baseball is what makes him so good.

Q. Luke, I want to go back to 2022 when you were here and you pitched against the Aggies, and how long were you mad at that guy sitting next to you for ruining your College World Series experience?

LUKE HARRISON: It’s definitely not personal. I felt like that team had so much fun, was very talented. But at the end of the day, we weren’t playing our best baseball when it mattered, and that’s kind of how it went for us.

And great team. Definitely a lot of experiences, memories, lessons that I’ve learned from that year. But it’s all prepared us to be where we are now. And if you would have told me that I would be here sitting next to Coach right now and we’d be getting ready to win a ball game, I’d probably believe you.

Q. Talking to Georgia, kind of seemed like they’re trying to find ways to fill the time because it’s so long until you guys play. So I’ll ask you guys, what are you guys planning to do over the next two days just to kind of fill the time?

CARSON TINNEY: I think we’re going to obviously spend the time practicing and getting our preparation in. But also this time of year you just gotta spend time with the guys. I love all these boys on this team like they’re my own brothers, and I’m super grateful to be a part of the team with them. And after June 22nd, that’s the last time we’re all going to be riding together. So just enjoying the moments and not taking those relationships for granted.

LUKE HARRISON: Like Tinney said, it’s all about the team. This team is going to be this team for X number of days and just taking every moment to enjoy each other but also enjoy where we are, whether it’s walking around, going to find somewhere to eat or exploring the village around the field and going and buying some cool gear, just doing all that stuff together.

It’s been really cool, and obviously we have a little bit more time to spend together. But we’re just really excited, and we’re not going to lose what’s brought us this far, which is the team itself and how close we are as a group.

Q. Are you guys kind of surprised that you’re here and now you’re in a bracket with all SEC teams, or is that to be expected after what you’ve gone through facing them throughout the year?

CARSON TINNEY: I think that’s to be expected, in my opinion. I think we play in the best conference in college baseball, and I think it shows at the end of the year. It’s definitely a fun conference to be part of because it’s a high-level competition, which is exactly what you look for when you’re trying to play at the highest level. So I think that’s what I look for or expected.

LUKE HARRISON: I think no surprise. I think when you look at what makes the SEC so good, it’s that there’s so many tough teams that prepare you for this time of year and to play baseball this time of year. So now that we’re playing baseball this time of year, we’re going to face those kind of teams, and this league’s got the most of them.

Q. Luke, Georgia, 174 home runs. Have you faced a scarier lineup than Georgia, and how do you get Daniel Jackson out?

LUKE HARRISON: I think the key to getting any good hitter out is to go throw strike one. And I think that’s the main focus for us, is control what we can control. And we know that our pitching staff, we’ve got plenty good enough stuff to get those guys out.

And it’s just a matter of going out and executing pitches and not being distracted or not being brought down by any damage or anything like that and just moving on to the next pitch no matter what. That’s what’s important. That’s what will always be important in this game.