What Steve Sarkisian said about every Longhorn selected in the 2026 NFL Draft

The pipeline of Austin-to-NFL continues to flow after Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns had six players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from Pittsburgh over the weekend. Here’s what Sarkisian had to say about each.

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Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Tennessee Titans

“I’m really excited for Anthony. He played a ton of great football for us, worked and got better every year, and has a lot of great football ahead of him,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “Ant’s a really versatile football player. He’s a guy who can play off the ball linebacker and rush off the edge. I think he’s a three-down player in the NFL. He’s going to be a great addition to the Tennessee Titans, and I’m excited to watch him continue to develop and grow at the next level.”

Malik Muhammad, CB, Chicago Bears

“Malik’s a very savvy football player,” Sarkisian said. “He was a steady, reliable player for us who made an immediate impact as a freshman and put in the work to really master his craft at cornerback. He’s tough, he’s instinctive, he’s a very competitive football player, and a guy that thrives on the one-on-one challenges that come with his position. He’s got a very high football IQ, which is going to allow him to play in multiple systems and will be really beneficial to the Bears.”

Trey Moore, LB, Miami Dolphins

“Trey made a big impact for us in a number of roles in his two years in the program,” said Sarkisian. “He’s another versatile player – a guy who played off the edge for us that we worked at playing him more as an off-the-ball linebacker last year. Now he has the ability to do both, but he definitely has a skill set as a pass rusher. The Dolphins got a guy who will roll up his sleeves, get to work and be ready for any roll necessary to help the team.”

Michael Taaffe, S, Miami Dolphins

“I say it all the time, Michael is the ultimate Longhorn and his story going from walk-on to All-American and team captain is an incredible one,” Sarkisian said. “He’s a very talented and smart football player, a great leader, very instinctive, and someone who has been such a vital part of our program from the day he walked on campus. Michael will get right to work for Dolphins, and he’s a guy who’s probably going to play for a long time in the league.”

DJ Campbell, OL, Miami Dolphins

“DJ is a big, physical guard, a guy who’s a road-grader on the inside,” said Sarkisian. “He got a ton of experience and played a lot of football for us – and got better every year. That experience of starting every game for us the last three years and the leadership and steady improvement he made will really pay off at the next level. I think his best football is ahead and Miami got a talented, hard-working lineman with a bright future.”

Jack Endries, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

“I’m really excited to see what Jack does at the NFL level,” Sarkisian said. “We obviously only had him for the one year, but he was such a reliable guy and made a lot of big plays for us and did all the dirty work that’s required of a tight end, too. Jack has a real skill set as a pass receiving tight end. He’s a very intelligent player, has a good feel for getting open, and he’s got great ball skills. Cincinnati added a talented young player to their roster.”

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