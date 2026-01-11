What Texas Is Getting in Cam Coleman: A Difference-Making Receiver

What Texas Is Getting in Cam Coleman: A Difference-Making Receiverby: Charlie Williams2 hours agoRead In AppAuburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) scores a touchdown beside Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Courtland Guillory (4) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Texas went to the transfer portal for impact, not depth. Cam Coleman gives the Longhorns a receiver who elevates the entire offense.