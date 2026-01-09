Skip to main content
Texas
What Texas Is Getting in Dylan Sikorski

by: Charlie Williams2 hours ago
NCAA Football: Lafayette at Oregon State
Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski (56) during the second quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Texas is getting a 6’4”, 332-pound interior offensive lineman in Dylan Sikorski, a young transfer with six starts, physical run-blocking traits, and real upside as his game continues to develop.

