What Texas Is Getting in Dylan Sikorski

What Texas Is Getting in Dylan Sikorskiby: Charlie Williams2 hours agoRead In AppOct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski (56) during the second quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn ImagesTexas is getting a 6’4”, 332-pound interior offensive lineman in Dylan Sikorski, a young transfer with six starts, physical run-blocking traits, and real upside as his game continues to develop.