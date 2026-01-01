What Texas players said after UT's 41-27 Citrus Bowl win over Michigan

No. 13 Texas took down No. 18 Michigan, 41-27, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl from Orlando, FL. on Wednesday night. Here’s what the Horns players said following the season-ending victory.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Q. What did you see from the freshmen receivers, getting more playing time than normal?

ARCH MANNING: Really proud of the way they stepped in there. They haven’t complained at all. Just been practicing hard and working. To come in there in a game like that and make plays, it was cool to see.

Q. This kind of is a question for you, Coach, and you, Ty’Anthony. In the fourth quarter, defense seemed to dominate just a little bit more. Was there a message that was said going into the fourth quarter? What changed to allow you to make those big plays?

TY’ANTHONY SMITH: Yeah, I think just — Colin (Simmons) brought the boys in and said, “Let’s finish this thing. Let’s stay together, let’s stay tight, and let’s do it for one another.” I feel like just him putting that energy in kind of helped us out too, as well.

Q. You were in full command, such a great way to cap a season. You’ve grown a lot. It’s been that kind of ride. How important was it to cap this season, a season of growth, the way you did tonight?

MANNING: Yeah, it meant a lot. I think go back to Coach Sark’s point, just staying the course and continuing to compete. I think we had a month of preparation before this, and getting new guys acclimated, and it was cool to cap it off like the way we did.

Q. From a player’s perspective, where is this program headed towards?

MANNING: Yeah, I think we have to attack this off-season, getting these new guys, whether it’s the high school guys or portal guys and keep our guys, attack winter workouts and continue to be better leaders and get this thing going. The standard is the standard at Texas. Got to keep it going and have a good 2026.

SMITH: Just what Arch said, picking up the leadership role. Trusting in the guys, the young guys, getting them acclimated to the program. In the end, that is what is going to build a National Championship team.

Q. Your uncle got MVP here and now you have one. If I’m not mistaken, he threw for his, and you ran and threw for yours. Do you have some bragging rights? What’s that conversation going to be like?

MANNING: Nothing against the Citrus Bowl, but I think he played in it twice. I don’t want to have to play in it twice. (Laughter)

Q. First down conversions, the throw to Kaliq, the big run at the end, which one was the most pleasing to you and why?

MANNING: Probably that throw to Kaliq, him stepping up in that moment. It was special for him. I am glad he came down with it.

Q. What was the reaction off the bench when you get your second pick and you look up and Arch is doing a long-distance house call just like he did against A&M?

SMITH: He just looked up and said, “Thank you, Jesus.” I looked up and said, “Thank you, Jesus.”