What the NFL Draft tells us about past and future Texas football schedules

A Southeastern Conference schedule is always going to feature talent. For Texas in 2025, however, over half of the first-round talent the Longhorns faced came from one single team in the Big 10.

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Of the seven first-round picks Texas battled in 2025, four were from Ohio State.

Those Buckeyes performed against the Longhorns. Tate had two catches for 49 yards versus Texas, including the crucial 40-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that gave Ohio State a two-touchdown lead. Reese had nine tackles with a sack. Styles had five tackles, as did Downs.

The rest of the bunch had mixed results against Texas in 2025. Banks did not play in the Swamp when Texas fell to the Gators. In fact, he only appeared in three games all season for UF. Freeling had an up-and-down day between the hedges, at least according to Pro Football Focus. His sterling pass-block grade of 86.9 in 34 opportunities was balanced by a poor run-block grade of 49.4 in 29 chances. Concepcion did well to score on an 8-yard run in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown and accounted for 57 of Marcel Reed‘s 180 passing yards on the day after Thanksgiving, but those efforts fell short yet again for the Aggies.

All that said, Texas was 1-3 against teams with a first-round pick in 2025. The Longhorns also didn’t have a first-round pick for the first time since the 2022 draft when no Texas player was selected.

More players from Texas’ 2025 schedule are set to be picked in the coming days, like Kayden McDonald, Cashius Howell, Chase Bisontis, Eli Stowers, Zachariah Branch, CJ Allen, Christen Miller, Derrick Moore, R Mason Thomas, Max Klare, Mike Washington Jr., Jake Slaughter, Deion Burks, Dametrius Crownover, Jaishawn Barham, Davison Igbinosun, Gracen Halton, Will Lee III, and Trey Zuhn III to name a few.

Several Longhorns are set to be picked as well like like Anthony Hill, Malik Muhammad, Jack Endries, and others.

The Longhorns were plenty talented in 2025, something the 2026 and 2027 drafts are sure to reveal. Texas could see as many as seven players drafted in this year’s draft, a total which would eclipse the six that UT saw selected in the 2010 draft following a national runner-up season. But some of the remaining talent waiting for next year’s draft was not quite ready for the pressures put upon them by the schedule, and there wasn’t enough high-end top-50 level talent on the roster to compensate for that lack of preparedness when facing teams with first-round players in difficult environments.

Texas will need those talented players to be ready in 2026, namely Arch Manning, Colin Simmons, Trevor Goosby, and Ryan Wingo. Additions like Cam Coleman, Bo Mascoe, and Rasheem Biles fit into this equation as well.

Texas will face plenty of first-round or top-75 talent this year like Jeremiah Smith, Trinidad Chambliss, Ahmad Hardy, Kewan Lacy, Trey’Dez Green, Jordan Seaton, Cayden Green, David Stone, Payton Pierce, Whit Weeks, Ellis Robinson IV, KJ Bolden, and others.

This season, however, it looks like the Longhorns will have more top-tier talent to deploy in those battles.