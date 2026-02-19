What we learned about Texas Baseball ahead of a series against Michigan State

Today, we got the chance to talk to Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle at the Disch ahead of their Thursday practice, preparing for the Michigan State series.

Before the season, this may not have looked like a huge matchup for the Longhorns, but after taking down No. 8 Louisville in a series in Kentucky last weekend, it’s hard to ignore the Spartans, who continue their trip down south.

As Schlossnagle put it:

“I think you’re always looking to measure yourself against the best. Michigan State’s gotten off to a great start this season. (This) will tell us what kind of team we have and what kind of team they have, right? Everything’s kind of still up in the air. That’s why baseball, you play so many games so you can figure out who you are. But I thought UC Davis was competitive. This is certainly going to be a step up.”

We didn’t get a whole lot from the player side of the interviews. We talked to Ethan Mendoza and Max Grubbs, both of whom revealed to us this season’s leadership council:

Mendoza

Grubbs

Thomas Burns

Luke Harrison

Carson Tinney

That last name may be a surprise. Tinney took his first step onto the UT campus this summer after transferring from Notre Dame, and has told us that he made a heavy effort to be vulnerable to this team from the jump.

But that’s led to him being one of the core leaders of this Texas squad.

“Ideally, you’d like to have the catcher be involved. But Carson didn’t get put on (the committee) until almost the end of the fall, and that was a conversation that I had with those other guys that are on that thing. It’s their team,” Schlossnagle said. “We try to make it coach fed, player led and so, you know, that was a conversation that Luke and Ethan and Max, Thomas Burns, talked about. We felt like we needed to add at least one more position player, since we lost so many of the others from last year, and Carson had, by then, earned the respect of his teammates.”

Mendoza also noted to us that his new approach with his new body weight has focused on poking fastballs into the right-center gap and taking breaking balls straight to center field. That kind of swing helped give him one of his home runs over the weekend.

As for Schlossnagle, it was a busy presser.

First, on the injury side of things, Anthony Pack was a bit sore yesterday, but Schloss has confidence in him being ready to play this weekend.

Speaking of outfielders dealing with injury, Schlossnagle noted that Jonah Williams is still day-to-day. The big problem for Williams now is running, which he has begun working on more. His specific weakness has been on the bases when he’s asked to slow down before hitting full speed rounding a base, something that happens when players need to stretch for a double.

We got no confirmation on if he’ll play this weekend. It’s a big maybe. If he does, you’ll likely see him in the DH role. Don’t worry, Schlossnagle voiced how much he wants to get Williams active and in games so he’s ready for SEC play.

We also got a bit more clarity on run-rules. SEC teams must enforce the 10-run mercy rule in conference play, but it’s still technically up to the manager’s discretion in OOC games. Now, though, the default is a mercy, and can only be changed if both managers meet to overrule it, instead of to enforce it.

Schlossnagle mentioned three names that he really wanted to get going in the first weekend, though he never truly got the chance. Those names are Haiden Leffew, Brett Crossland and Brody Walls.

Leffew would’ve entered on Tuesday if not for the walk-off XBH from Maddox Monsour, and Crossland has warmed up a few times, just never appeared. The run-rules have made it hard to get them in. Schloss also wants to see returners Kade Bing and Cody Howard get some action.

Schlossnagle had a lot of comedic bits today. He first told us that, at one point last year, he had to physically remove baseballs from the batting cages because players were overworking themselves. He noted that it hasn’t been a problem yet this year, but someone like Anthony Pack has already shown signs of needing to regulate his pace, sweat and workload. That was a problem for Adrian Rodriguez last year.

He talked a lot about Max Weiner. I feel like I summarized it well here.

We learned a lot about Texas pitching coach Max Weiner today.



His big smile is genetic, Schlossnagle says: "You should see his dad!"



He's a great relationship builder and is always open to players. Is at the facility a lot, and lives close.



He also made a Vietnam War comparison to the mental aspect of baseball? That was an odd way to end the interview.

We won’t end this like that, because he did shine some good light onto what can make a program like MSU tough to play at this point in the year.

Schlossnagle talked to the Louisville head coach about the Spartans, and the skipper was really impressed by the way MSU hits, but especially how they field. They are really smooth on defense.

When you play these Big 10 schools, a lot of these players spend the entire winter inside, hitting in the cage. As Schlossnagle put it, that can sometimes be a benefit for the players, as it creates better habits, likely about results versus process.

Michigan State has some big, corn-fed midwestern boys who can hit the ball, a strong Friday starter and good fundamentals. This will be a test, despite them not having a ranking next to their name. It’s already time to really lock in on this team.