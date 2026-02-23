What we want to hear from Steve Sarkisian's first press conference of the Spring

Today at 10:30 A.M., Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will take the stand for the first time in the new year to discuss his Texas Longhorns football team.

The last time we talked to Sarkisian, it was a night filled with joy, but there was a certain feeling in the air that felt a bit remorseful.

Of course, the team was ecstatic to beat a fellow blue blood in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, but after that kind of performance from Arch Manning and defensive stars like Ty’Anthony Smith and Colin Simmons, it was hard not to feel like Texas had wasted a tremendous team game on a bowl game that didn’t advance them any closer to a national championship.

Still, the team is on a positive trend, and as Joe Cook outlined earlier, a lot has happened since that presser.

Out with the old, in with the new

When Sarkisian exited Samford Stadium in the middle of November last season, the fifth-year head coach knew something had to change.

It was Texas’ third loss of the year, something we now know is a death sentence in the modern college football world, and he had failed to build the correct team, mostly on offense, around a first-year starting quarterback.

Texas was two game-changing skill players away, and had completely neglected the left guard position that would end up being terrorized by Georgia stars like Elijah Griffin, Gabe Harris and Christen Miller. His defense also couldn’t keep up with the line-of-scrimmage centric Georgia offensive attack, and saw multiple coverage busts in the back end.

So Sarkisian addressed these problems. Texas has a new defensive coordinator, former Georgia staffer Will Muschamp, and brought back Blake Gideon on the back end.

Texas hit the portal hard for skill position players like Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and added a new tackle and guard to hopefully shore up that offensive line.

So, of course, fans are curious about how these individuals are integrating into the team.

What is the energy on the defensive side of the ball? How is Muschamp acclimating to a brand new environment, one far different from when he was the future head coach of the Longhorns in the late 2000s.

What has the progress been for a player like Coleman, who Texas needs to go from theoretical to a true star wide receiver?

How is Jabbar Juluke molding this new runningback room, and what energy is he bringing to the offense as a whole?

Even without Laurence Seymore on campus, how is Brandon Baker’s move to LG looking from a strength and conditioning perspective?

Laurence Seymore

Speak of the devil, what’s the latest that he’s heard on this case?

Inside Texas has done its own reporting on this. Seymore told Cook that his hearing should be the first week of March.

But what is the University of Texas doing to support this case, and what kind of confidence does Sarkisian have in getting this thing done without frills or setbacks? They don’t want to be in any sort of situation Tennessee is currently in with Joey Aguilar.

S&C Standouts

Inside Texas has profiled a lot of what the new strength and conditioning program looks like this offseason.

A TLDR? No nonsense, and a lot of lifting.

Groups are a bit different, and they’re bringing back a progression system to outline top performers in the weight room, but overall, we just want to hear who is standing out.

We’ve already had true freshman WR Kohen Brown’s MPH released: 22 MPH, a very important benchmark for speed at the WR position. At 21.5, you’ve got good speed. At 22, you’re a true speedster.

But who else is impressing in that program? We can easily think of a few players who need to reshape their bodies this year. John Turntine has to add weight, Justus Terry has to round into form as a true defensive end, Baker obviously needs to add some strength and we’re looking to hear improvements on the speed of defensive backs like Derek Williams and Kobe Black.

A lot of these ideas have already been outlined on Inside Texas, but we also want to hear it come out of the head coach’s mouth. Can he actually see his team get bigger and faster? It seems like that’s a clear need, and a step forward from being a good SEC team to a title contender.

All will be revealed at 10:30, and fans can keep track of everything Sarkisian says over on InsideTexas.com and the @InsideTexas X account.