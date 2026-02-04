What We’re Hearing Inside Texas Football’s Offseason Program

What We’re Hearing Inside Texas Football’s Offseason Programby: Charlie Williams1 hour agoRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesInside Texas offers the very latest on how players are acclimating to new and old aspects of Texas' offseason program and also details the Muschamp Effect.