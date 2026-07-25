What We’re Hearing: Texas Building Confidence Before Fall Camp

Multiple sources around the Texas program provide an inside look at where the Longhorns stand before fall camp. From Will Muschamp’s defensive installs to young standouts, offensive progress, and a player-led culture, here’s what we’re hearing heading into preseason practice.

With fall camp just around the corner, multiple sources around the Texas program painted a consistent picture of where the Longhorns stand entering preseason practice.

The biggest takeaway? The mental work has been the priority throughout the summer. Coaches have pushed players to master the playbook before the pads ever come on, and early returns suggest both sides of the ball have made significant progress.

Defense already has the foundation installed

According to multiple sources, the defense has essentially completed the installation of Will Muschamp’s system.

The coaching staff has been aggressive with the teaching process, constantly quizzing players, walking through concepts on the board, and reinforcing assignments through film sessions before moving on to the next install. The emphasis hasn’t simply been on memorizing calls, but fully understanding the defense.

While weekly game plans and opponent-specific wrinkles will continue throughout the season, the foundational defense along with many packages is already in place.

That understanding has carried over to on-field work. During skills and drill periods, communication has been crisp, players have consistently lined up correctly, and the defense has operated with very few mental mistakes.

Offense moving quickly through installs

The offense has made impressive progress as well.

Sources said Texas is currently around 70% through the installation process, with roughly three more installs remaining before completing the foundation of the offense.

Like the defense, much of that work has taken place in meetings, chalk talk, and film study before translating onto the field during skills and drills.

There are naturally a few younger players still learning the system, but overall the offense has been able to operate at a fast pace with players showing a strong understanding of their assignments.

The real evaluation begins once the pads come on, but coaches believe both units have established a strong mental foundation heading into fall camp.

Young players already drawing attention

Several younger players continue to generate positive buzz behind the scenes.

Rocky Cummings is one name that has surfaced repeatedly, with sources believing the freshman has the potential to become a major contributor.

Jonah Williams has also turned heads throughout summer workouts. Those around the program believe he’s further along than many expected and wouldn’t be surprised if he earns significant playing time this season.

On offense, Chris Stewart continues to quietly receive praise. While he hasn’t generated much public attention, sources describe him as smooth, mature, and someone who consistently earns positive feedback from the coaching staff.

Freshman offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson is another player creating optimism. Sources say Robertson arrived with a chip on his shoulder, has noticeably improved his conditioning, and continues to put in the work to prepare himself physically. Veteran teammates have also invested time helping him learn the offense, with that mentorship beginning even before Robertson arrived on campus.

A loaded secondary embracing competition

One of the strongest themes from conversations with sources was the confidence inside the defensive back room.

Players believe there is very little separation throughout the room at both cornerback and safety. Competition has been intense throughout the summer, and the belief internally is that every practice rep matters because multiple players are capable of earning playing time.

Rather than viewing teammates as threats, players have embraced the competition as something that makes everyone better.

That mindset also extends to incoming freshman John Meredith.

Although Meredith has not yet arrived on campus, the mentality inside the room is already to get him up to speed as quickly as possible once he does. Veterans want to help him learn the playbook immediately because if Texas needs him this season, they want him prepared to contribute.

It’s an approach that reflects the culture being built inside the program—one where the focus is on strengthening the entire room instead of protecting individual spots.

Friday’s “Earn Your Weekend” workout reflects the team’s mentality

Another consistent theme centered around Friday’s “Earn Your Weekend” workout.

The workout itself is one of the toughest of the week, based on long sprints, designed to challenge players both physically and mentally.

What’s stood out isn’t necessarily the workout itself, but how players now approach it.

Sources described a mentality that has shifted from simply trying to survive Friday to embracing the challenge.

Whatever the workout is, whatever the coaches have planned, the attitude is simple: don’t worry about it, don’t question it, and don’t complain. Lock in, attack what’s in front of you, and earn the weekend.

More importantly, that mentality has carried over into everything else.

Whether it’s learning another install, competing for a starting position, or preparing to face an SEC opponent, the approach remains the same: attack the challenge instead of worrying about how difficult it might be.

Sources believe that mindset is becoming part of the identity of this football team.