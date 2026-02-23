What's gone on since Steve Sarkisian last spoke to the media
The last time Steve Sarkisian was behind a microphone was in the aftermath of the Longhorns’ 41-27 win over Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. A lot has happened since then, including the hiring of new coaches, a reshaping of the roster, and the implementation of an adjusted offseason schedule when it comes to building his team’s culture.
Here are some of the major things that have happened since Sark was available to the media on December 31 and will address the media today at 10:30 a.m.
The Portal
When Sarkisian and company got back from the Citrus Bowl, the transfer portal was set to open. The window came and went in early January, and Texas ended up with On3’s No. 10 transfer portal class as a result with 19 additions and 23 losses.
Those major additions include players like Cam Coleman, Rasheem Biles, Hollywood Smothers, and Melvin Siani. Sarkisian has yet to talk about those players publically.
While he probably won’t cry over spilt milk, Sarkisian also hasn’t had the chance to comment on the players that left the program like DeAndre Moore, Jaime Ffrench, Bo Barnes, and others.
Texas’ work in the transfer portal, especially at key areas in the trenches and with best players available like Coleman and Biles, are major reasons why the Longhorns are viewed as title contenders in 2026.
Injuries and surgeries
On January 23, Texas announced a number of significant injury updates. Arch Manning was said to have underwent minor foot surgery as “a preventative measure to address a previous injury. He will be limited during off-season workouts but is expected back during spring football.”
Other offseason procedures included Xavier Filsaime (shoulder), Trevor Goosby (shoulder), Emmett Mosley V (ankle), Ty’Anthony Smith (shoulder), Ryan Wingo (wrist). Those players were all listed as expected to be back 100 percent healthy by the season.
Coaching additions
Will Muschamp and Jabbar Juluke were added to the staff before the Citrus Bowl, but other assistant additions like Blake Gideon and Kwahn Drake plus recruiting staffers like Kevin Mashack and Ben Wells took place in January and February.
Texas also shifted responsibilities for Jason McEndoo from tight ends to the offensive line. McEndoo, who has previous experience coaching in the offensive tranches, will assist Kyle Flood throughout the course of the season.
Big stories
- Seven Longhorns heading to the NFL combine
- A number of new and old Longhorns had jersey numbers revealed
- Brad Spence received some new responsibilities
- Texas asked out of its series with Arizona State
A full list of offseason happenings from Eric Nahlin
- Changed out Chad Scott for Jabbar Juluke as running backs coach, in part to bring more physicality and attitude to the room.
- Changed out Pete Kwiatkowski for Will Muschamp at defensive coordinator, in part to bring more physicality, attitude, and aggressive play calling to the defense.
- Brought back Blake Gideon at safeties coach. Gideon preaches…you guessed it, physicality and attitude while also bringing very strong pre-existing relationships with the safeties. Gideon left a DC gig to return to his alma mater, which says quite a bit.
- Swapped running backs CJ Baxter and Tre Wisner for Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. There was a lot of doubt about whether or not he would move on from Baxter.
- Improved the O-line through the portal. Added a good OT in Melvin Siani when it wasn’t even the greatest need. This move also addressed one of the guard spots.
- Added the best player in the portal in Cam Coleman, in part thanks to shrewd handling of quality receivers DeAndre Moore and Parker Livingstone.
- Replaced linebacker Anthony Hill with a preseason All-American in Rasheem Biles.
- Retained offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, safety Jelani McDonald, and defensive tackle Hero Kanu. Along with Siani, Goosby gives Texas one of the best tackle tandems in the country. Both McDonald and Kanu have early-round 2027 NFL Draft upside.
- Addressed 12 personnel efficacy by adding tight end Michael Masunas. 12 personnel was a clear weakness in 2026, now it should be a strength as Masunas pairs with Nick Townsend or Emaree Winston.
- Addressed roster shortcoming at nose tackle by signing proven starter Ian Geffrard as well as Zion Williams.
- Added experience and talent at cornerback in Bo Mascoe despite the room being strong and possessing significant upside.
- Pragmatically altered rules on players entering the portal: they’re now allowed to return to the program. That kept a lot of talent in-house, namely safety Derek Williams, Edge Zina Umeozulu, cornerback Kobe Black, and cornerback Warren Roberson.
- Re-instituted “Culture Wars” offseason accountability program. (I gave it that name, but they should use it.) Sark has admitted he didn’t hammer culture hard enough in the early going of last offseason. This is a reversion to his original approach.
- Significantly altered weight lifting program, underscoring self-scouting. The players are lifting much heavier in order to gain strength that translates to physicality.
- Added an experienced starting guard, assuming the NCAA grants Laurence Seymore one more year of eligibility. He also added Dylan Sikorski to compete at guard.