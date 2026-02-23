What's gone on since Steve Sarkisian last spoke to the media

The last time Steve Sarkisian was behind a microphone was in the aftermath of the Longhorns’ 41-27 win over Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. A lot has happened since then, including the hiring of new coaches, a reshaping of the roster, and the implementation of an adjusted offseason schedule when it comes to building his team’s culture.

Here are some of the major things that have happened since Sark was available to the media on December 31 and will address the media today at 10:30 a.m.

The Portal

When Sarkisian and company got back from the Citrus Bowl, the transfer portal was set to open. The window came and went in early January, and Texas ended up with On3’s No. 10 transfer portal class as a result with 19 additions and 23 losses.

Those major additions include players like Cam Coleman, Rasheem Biles, Hollywood Smothers, and Melvin Siani. Sarkisian has yet to talk about those players publically.

While he probably won’t cry over spilt milk, Sarkisian also hasn’t had the chance to comment on the players that left the program like DeAndre Moore, Jaime Ffrench, Bo Barnes, and others.

Texas’ work in the transfer portal, especially at key areas in the trenches and with best players available like Coleman and Biles, are major reasons why the Longhorns are viewed as title contenders in 2026.

Injuries and surgeries

On January 23, Texas announced a number of significant injury updates. Arch Manning was said to have underwent minor foot surgery as “a preventative measure to address a previous injury. He will be limited during off-season workouts but is expected back during spring football.”

Other offseason procedures included Xavier Filsaime (shoulder), Trevor Goosby (shoulder), Emmett Mosley V (ankle), Ty’Anthony Smith (shoulder), Ryan Wingo (wrist). Those players were all listed as expected to be back 100 percent healthy by the season.

Coaching additions

Will Muschamp and Jabbar Juluke were added to the staff before the Citrus Bowl, but other assistant additions like Blake Gideon and Kwahn Drake plus recruiting staffers like Kevin Mashack and Ben Wells took place in January and February.

Texas also shifted responsibilities for Jason McEndoo from tight ends to the offensive line. McEndoo, who has previous experience coaching in the offensive tranches, will assist Kyle Flood throughout the course of the season.

Big stories