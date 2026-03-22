What's next for Texas in the NCAA Tournament: 2-seed Purdue

The Longhorns are in the second weekend and will face the Purdue Boilermakers, who defeated Miami (Fla.) earlier today 79-69. Here’s an early look at the Sweet 16 matchup.

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Purdue (29-8, 13-7 Big 10)

Purdue coach Matt Painter (Imagn Images)

Head coach: Matt Painter

Path to the tournament: Big 10 automatic bid

First round: Defeated Kennesaw State 73-64

Second round: Defeated Miami (Fla.) 79-60

KenPom: No. 8

NET ranking: No. 9

Points per game: 82.3 (No. 48)

Points allowed per game: 70.2 (No. 72)

FG%: 50.3% (No. 10)

3P%: 38.5% (No. 14)

FT%: 74.1% (No. 123)

Stats current through 3/21 and via the NCAA

Painter has been close before. Currently in his 21st season as head coach of the Boilermakers, Painter brought his alma mater’s program to the brink of a national championship just a couple of years ago. However, one of the best UConn teams of this century kept Painter and Purdue from joining an elite club.

Aside from the Zach Edey led team in 2024, this may be one of Painter’s teams with the best chance of cutting down nets in Indianapolis.

Instead of a standout big man, Purdue has a two-time first-team All-American guard in Braden Smith leading the offense. He almost averages a double-double, scoring 14.3 points per game and dishing 9.0 assists per contest (stats do not include the Miami game). It’s not just a Smith show as Purdue has three other players who also average double figures in scoring. Guard Fletcher Loyer averages 13.8 points to round out the back court. In the front court, Purdue has Trey Kaufman-Renn averaging 14.0 ppg and 8.5 rpg. Oscar Cluff also helps the front court with 10.6 ppg and 7.5 rpg.

Purdue can shoot. The Boilermakers have seven players who shoot above 44% from the field and six players shooting above 37% from three. Loyer led the Big 10 in three-point shooting percentage with a 42.3% mark.

The last time these two teams battled was in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Purdue prevailed 81-71 in the second round. Jaden Ivey scored 18 points while Trevion Williams added 22 off the bench for Purdue. Marcus Carr led Texas in scoring with 23 points in the final game of Chris Beard‘s first season in Austin.

The Longhorns and Boilermakers will battle on Thursday in San Jose with a spot in the regional finals on the line. Tip time and TV partners have not yet been announced.