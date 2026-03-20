What's next for Texas in the NCAA Tournament: 3-seed Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns are in the round of 32 after defeating NC State in the First Four and BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Awaiting the Longhorns in Portland on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CT are the 3-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs.

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Gonzaga (31-3, 16-2 WCC)

James Snook-Imagn Images

Head coach: Mark Few

Path to the tournament: WCC automatic bid

First round: Defeated Kennesaw State 73-64

KenPom: No. 12

NET ranking: No. 7

Points per game: 84.8 (No. 19)

Points allowed per game: 65.9 (No. 17)

FG%: 50.7% (No. 7)

3P%: 33.5% (No. 203)

FT%: 70.5% (No. 252)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Few has a Gonzaga team capable of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs split the West Coast Conference regular season title with St. Mary’s but earned the WCC Tournament title over fellow tournament team Santa Clara. On their way to another 30-win season, Few’s team was at or near the top in scoring margin, winning by a nation-leading 18.8 points per game up to this juncture.

The Zags have plenty of size. 6-foot-0 guard Braeden Smith is the only regular who is listed at lower than 6-foot-3. Gonzaga’s leading scorers in Graham Ike (6-foot-9, 19.7 ppg) and Tyon Grant-Foster (6-foot-7, 11.2 ppg) both pose threats to frontcourts. This helps Few’s team limit opposing possessions to one shot as Gonzaga is No. 21 in the country in rebounds per game at 40.1.

The Bulldogs offense operates inside the three-point line at a high level, leading to a quality 50.7% team field goal percentage. That mark is not helped much by perimeter shooting. Gonzaga just does not attempt a lot of threes and if it does take outside shots, it doesn’t hit them at a high clip.

Nor does Gonzaga get to the line all that often. The Bulldogs don’t even take 20 charity stripe shots per game and they only hit 70.5% of them, which ranks in the 250s.

On defense, as was the case versus BYU, Matas Vokietaitis and his ability to stay on the court will be key. Since Texas is probably going to be without Lassina Traore for the rest of the tournament, the Longhorns need Vokietaitis playing as much as possible or else Few’s team will be able to press the advantage it has size wise when Nic Codie is in the middle of a small lineup.

The Longhorns will also need to force the issue for Gonzaga by getting to the line. The Bulldogs are top 25 in both FG% defense and 3P% defense. Taking and making free throws may be the most efficient way for Texas to net some points.

The Longhorns are currently 5.5 point underdogs on BetMGM for tomorrow’s game. If the madness is to continue for Sean Miller and company, Texas will have to beat one of the best teams it has faced all season.