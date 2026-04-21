What's next for the Texas Longhorns after spring practice

Even with 15 spring practices in the books in 2026, the Texas Longhorns aren’t done with their work during the spring semester. As Texas football players finish up their scholastic responsibilities, they’ll still have some things to do around the football facility according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

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“We’ve still got two weeks where were going to lift and run as we’re kind of getting ready to finish up finals,” Sarkisian said last week. “We’ll meet. We’ll do exit meetings with every player. Each position coach will meet with their player and talk to them about where they’re at, what their goals are, and what we’re going to be asking of them in the summer where they need to improve. I’ll meet with every player on the team to do those same things to reinforce where they’re at.”

The difference between last year and this year is that there is no spring portal on the other side of those talks with Sarkisian and the assistants. The roster is the roster at this juncture, barring another random portal addition or something extraordinary like a dismissal. That likely allows for Sarkisian and his staff to be more forthright and honest with his players, but it also allows for them to relay what coaches have always told players after spring football.

“Some guys need to gain weight,” Sarkisian said. “Some guys need to lose weight. Some guys need to get stronger. Some guys should do better in school. Some guys need to play better in man coverage. Some guys need to learn the offense better. Everybody’s different, but they’ll make sure they understand where they’re at with that.”

For Sarkisian, this time of year features recruiting trips to high schools around Texas and the country, likely starting later this week. It also involves a few different media responsibilities, including SEC Spring Meetings in Destin in late May. He’ll also be at the Touchdown Club of Houston on May 21. In year’s past, Sarkisian has participated in spring interviews with several big podcast names like Josh Pate, Joel Klatt, Colin Cowherd, and others. He was already on the Get God Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson.

Sarkisian said the team will lift and run this week and next before getting the rest of May off to finish finals and other responsibilities. Then when June rolls around the team will be back in Austin for summer strength and conditioning as well as on-field skills training with the coaches.

Before long, preseason camp will be here. But there are a few more landmarks for the Longhorns to hit first in late April and early May before the tasks of August arrive.