What's the key to forcing turnovers? Former Longhorns Drew Kelson and Jett Bush explain

What happens when a defense focuses on forcing turnovers? Former Longhorns Jett Bush and Drew Kelson explain.

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Jett, Drew, and Joe Cook look at several key areas of emphasis when it comes to forcing turnovers. The two former Longhorns describe the four areas where turnovers are created: fumbles, interceptions, short-yardage stops, and fourth down stops.

Each player details some of the finer points of turnovers they made in their careers, and how the coaches emphasized those aspects in practice. Schematics are emphasized as what puts players in position, but sometimes instincts and reaction is what makes the play.

The three go over mentality, strategy, and more in an episode that explains why turnovers are so vital and why coaches emphasize them.

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