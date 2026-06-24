Inside Texas Football Recruiting
When has Texas landed multiple commits on the same day under Steve Sarkisian?
Yesterday was an eventful one for the Texas Longhorns’ 2027 recruiting class. While Texas did lose a commitment from linebacker Cade Haug, it picked up pledges from defensive tackle Tyler Alexander and wide receiver Kyron Brown.
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Multi-commit calendar days are fun no matter what the prospects are ranked. How often has that happened during Steve Sarkisian‘s tenure at Texas?
2027 cycle
Date: June 23, 2026
Prospect: Tyler Alexander, DL, Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central
Prospect: Kyron Brown, WR, Amarillo (Texas) Palo Duro
Alexander and Brown made it a two-pledge day for Texas on Tuesday. Alexander’s commitment was unscheduled while Brown’s occurred at a ceremony at Palo Duro High School planned in the aftermath of his Texas official visit.
2026 cycle
Date: June 8, 2025
Prospect: Jake Collett, K, Ringgold (Ga.) Heritage
Prospect: Kohen Brown, WR, Waxahachie (Texas)
Collett told reporters at the airport following his official visit that he was about to announce a commitment to Texas. Brown didn’t have to go to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to get back to Waxahachie, but he announced his pledge on the way home and joined the Longhorns’ 2026 class.
Date: July 15, 2025
Prospect: James Johnson, DL, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Prospect: Tyler Atkinson, LB, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Grayson
Maybe one of the most memorable multi-commitment days, Johnson flipped from Georgia to Texas after Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart went through SEC Media Days in Atlanta. That followed Atkinson, a Peach State product, picking the Longhorns. Texas had built plenty of relationships and made it known Austin was the place for him, as did Longhorn legend Derrick Johnson. There appeared to be some dissatisfaction from Smart at the podium knowing he had gone 0-for-2 on priority targets.
2025 cycle
Date: May 25, 2024
Prospect: Jordan Coleman, OL, Cedar Hill (Texas)
Prospect: Devin Coleman, OL, Cedar Hill (Texas)
The Triple Threat of Jordan, Devin, and Isaiah Coleman all picked Texas on Memorial Day weekend in 2024.
2024 cycle
Date: July 1, 2023
Prospect: Parker Livingstone, WR, Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy
Prospect: Alex January, DL, Duncanville (Texas)
Prospect: Jordon Johnson-Rubell, DB, IMG Academy via Fort Worth
Texas earned additions from Livingstone, January, and Johnson-Rubell after they all just so happened to set their decision date on the first of July.
2023 cycle
Date: April 23, 2022
Prospect: Ryan Niblett, WR, Aldine (Texas) Eisenhower
Prospect: Quintrevion Wisner, RB, DeSoto (Texas)
The two skill position standouts committed to Texas after the dust had settled on the Orange-White game that featured Quinn Ewers‘ public debut in burnt orange.
Date: June 26, 2022
Prospect: Jaydon Chatman, IOL, Harker Heights (Texas)
Prospect: Trevor Goosby, OT, Melissa (Texas)
Prospect: Connor Stroh, IOL, Frisco (Texas) Wakeland
Prospect: Andre Cojoe, OL, Mansfield (Texas) Timberview
Just days after the Longhorns added Arch Manning to the 2023 class, Kyle Flood and company brought in the players tasked with protecting him down the road. This was part of a flurry of additions for Texas, though not all of them took place on the same calendar day.
2022 cycle
Date: February 13, 2021
Prospect: Maalik Murphy, QB, Gardena (Calif.) Serra
Prospect: Trevell Johnson, LB, Arlington (Texas) Martin
One from offense, one from defense for Texas in the early stages of the Sarkisian era.
Date: July 2, 2021
Prospect: Connor Robertson, IOL, Austin (Texas) Westlake
Prospect: Cole Hutson, IOL, Frisco (Texas)
The two O-line prospects went back to back in their commitments.
Date: August 30, 2021
Prospect: J’Mond Tapp, EDGE, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic
Prospect: Jaray Bledsoe, DL, Marlin (Texas)
Texas won out for Tapp and defeated Texas A&M for Bledsoe.
Date: December 15, 2021
Prospect: Terrance Brooks, CB, Little Elm (Texas)
Prospect: Ethan Burke, EDGE, Austin (Texas) Westlake
Prospect: Malik Agbo, OT, Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer
Prospect: Xavion Brice, CB, Arlington (Texas) Seguin
Prospect: Savion Red, WR, Grand Prairie (Texas)
The first cycle of the Sarkisian era ended with a number of major flips. Brooks was pledged to Ohio State, Burke was pledged to Michigan, Brice was pledged to Oklahoma, and Red was pledged to SMU. Not all were clean signing day flips, but the additions proved important for Texas’ first College Football Playoff team.