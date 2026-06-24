When has Texas landed multiple commits on the same day under Steve Sarkisian?

Yesterday was an eventful one for the Texas Longhorns’ 2027 recruiting class. While Texas did lose a commitment from linebacker Cade Haug, it picked up pledges from defensive tackle Tyler Alexander and wide receiver Kyron Brown.

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Multi-commit calendar days are fun no matter what the prospects are ranked. How often has that happened during Steve Sarkisian‘s tenure at Texas?

2027 cycle

Date: June 23, 2026

Prospect: Tyler Alexander, DL, Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central

Prospect: Kyron Brown, WR, Amarillo (Texas) Palo Duro

Alexander and Brown made it a two-pledge day for Texas on Tuesday. Alexander’s commitment was unscheduled while Brown’s occurred at a ceremony at Palo Duro High School planned in the aftermath of his Texas official visit.

2026 cycle

Date: June 8, 2025

Prospect: Jake Collett, K, Ringgold (Ga.) Heritage

Prospect: Kohen Brown, WR, Waxahachie (Texas)

Collett told reporters at the airport following his official visit that he was about to announce a commitment to Texas. Brown didn’t have to go to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to get back to Waxahachie, but he announced his pledge on the way home and joined the Longhorns’ 2026 class.

Date: July 15, 2025

Prospect: James Johnson, DL, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Prospect: Tyler Atkinson, LB, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Grayson

Maybe one of the most memorable multi-commitment days, Johnson flipped from Georgia to Texas after Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart went through SEC Media Days in Atlanta. That followed Atkinson, a Peach State product, picking the Longhorns. Texas had built plenty of relationships and made it known Austin was the place for him, as did Longhorn legend Derrick Johnson. There appeared to be some dissatisfaction from Smart at the podium knowing he had gone 0-for-2 on priority targets.

2025 cycle

Date: May 25, 2024

Prospect: Jordan Coleman, OL, Cedar Hill (Texas)

Prospect: Devin Coleman, OL, Cedar Hill (Texas)

The Triple Threat of Jordan, Devin, and Isaiah Coleman all picked Texas on Memorial Day weekend in 2024.

2024 cycle

Date: July 1, 2023

Prospect: Parker Livingstone, WR, Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy

Prospect: Alex January, DL, Duncanville (Texas)

Prospect: Jordon Johnson-Rubell, DB, IMG Academy via Fort Worth

Texas earned additions from Livingstone, January, and Johnson-Rubell after they all just so happened to set their decision date on the first of July.

2023 cycle

Date: April 23, 2022

Prospect: Ryan Niblett, WR, Aldine (Texas) Eisenhower

Prospect: Quintrevion Wisner, RB, DeSoto (Texas)

The two skill position standouts committed to Texas after the dust had settled on the Orange-White game that featured Quinn Ewers‘ public debut in burnt orange.

Date: June 26, 2022

Prospect: Jaydon Chatman, IOL, Harker Heights (Texas)

Prospect: Trevor Goosby, OT, Melissa (Texas)

Prospect: Connor Stroh, IOL, Frisco (Texas) Wakeland

Prospect: Andre Cojoe, OL, Mansfield (Texas) Timberview

Just days after the Longhorns added Arch Manning to the 2023 class, Kyle Flood and company brought in the players tasked with protecting him down the road. This was part of a flurry of additions for Texas, though not all of them took place on the same calendar day.

2022 cycle

Date: February 13, 2021

Prospect: Maalik Murphy, QB, Gardena (Calif.) Serra

Prospect: Trevell Johnson, LB, Arlington (Texas) Martin

One from offense, one from defense for Texas in the early stages of the Sarkisian era.

Date: July 2, 2021

Prospect: Connor Robertson, IOL, Austin (Texas) Westlake

Prospect: Cole Hutson, IOL, Frisco (Texas)

The two O-line prospects went back to back in their commitments.

Date: August 30, 2021

Prospect: J’Mond Tapp, EDGE, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic

Prospect: Jaray Bledsoe, DL, Marlin (Texas)

Texas won out for Tapp and defeated Texas A&M for Bledsoe.

Date: December 15, 2021

Prospect: Terrance Brooks, CB, Little Elm (Texas)

Prospect: Ethan Burke, EDGE, Austin (Texas) Westlake

Prospect: Malik Agbo, OT, Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer

Prospect: Xavion Brice, CB, Arlington (Texas) Seguin

Prospect: Savion Red, WR, Grand Prairie (Texas)

The first cycle of the Sarkisian era ended with a number of major flips. Brooks was pledged to Ohio State, Burke was pledged to Michigan, Brice was pledged to Oklahoma, and Red was pledged to SMU. Not all were clean signing day flips, but the additions proved important for Texas’ first College Football Playoff team.