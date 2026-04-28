Where do the top Longhorns stand on the On3 Mid-Spring College Football Impact Ratings?

Today, On3 announced its update to the 2026 College Football Impact Ratings, an in-house rating system of the top players in college football.

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These rankings aren’t about who the top portal players are, or whose recruiting rankings were the highest; it’s the current best players in college football, no matter the team or how they got there.

While rankings like these will never be perfect, you can rarely find full-fledged rankings of the entire sport outside of the CFB video game series, and On3 has now refreshed its picks after spring camp.

As expected from a team with national title aspirations, Texas is all over this ranking. The Longhorns feature three of the top 15 players and four of the top 21, with another two making the top 100.

Texas’s highest-ranked player is at No. 5 with edge Colin Simmons. He sits only behind South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart in the edge rankings, as well as WRs Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney, and QB Dante Moore.

Speaking of QBs, Arch Manning is QB4 and the No. 10 player in the rankings. He sits behind the likes of Moore, Julian Sayin and Sam Leavitt.

Cam Coleman is actually rated higher than Manning, the No. 10 overall player and the No. 3 WR behind Smith and Toney.

Coleman isn’t the only Texas WR with a high ranking, as Ryan Wingo sits as the No. 12 overall WR, just barely missing out on the top 100 as player 103. He ranks just above the Oregon duo of Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore.

Emmett Mosley is also a top-50 WR, No. 42, surprisingly ranked behind Texas transfer DeAndre Moore.

Trevor Goosby is, of course, one of the top tackles in the sport, ranked fourth as the No. 21 overall player, but Texas boasts another top-100 tackle in Melvin Siani, the No. 13 player at the position and No. 89 overall.

Texas’ final top-100 player is LB Rasheem Biles, the No. 4 LB in the nation and No. 66 overall player. Surprisingly, Ty’Anthony Smith is not in the top 50, ranked 67th among linebackers in the nation. His absence in the spring likely hurt his ranking.

While neither is a top-100 player, Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown just can’t be separated. They’re On3’s No. 18 and 19 RBs, the seventh and eighth best in the SEC.

TE Michael Masunas is ranked 25th at his position and Brandon Baker was the 22nd highest ranked interior offensive lineman.

Lance Jackson has already made his way up the rankings as the No. 37 edge as a true sophomore. Pair that with the top-five Simmons and No. 16 Hero Kanu among the DL and Texas has a fearsome defensive line. Ian Geffrard is also a top-50 DT

In the secondary, Texas has three corners in the top-55: Bo Mascoe at 31, Graceson Littleton at 38 and Kade Phillips at 55. Warren Roberson also sneaks in at No. 73. Jelani McDonald is also the No. 16 S.

Overall, Texas is the only team with four players in the top-25. In fact, they’re the only team with three. They’re also the only school to feature multiple top-10 players, and Ohio State is the only other team with multiple in the top-15, though Texas has three to the Buckeyes two.

Texas isn’t first in total players on the top-100; that honor goes to Indiana with eight. Texas is tied with Oregon and Texas Tech with six, while Notre Dame and Georgia have five. 15 teams have three or more players in the top 100.